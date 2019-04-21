Easter 2019 Adult & Drinking Games

If you feel like Easter isn’t as fun for an adult, you’re not alone. But even if the days of getting Easter baskets going on Easter egg hunts are over, there are plenty of fun games for adults to play.

Here are Easter games you and your adult friends and family members can try this year. Several of them include alcohol, so please remember to drink responsibly and never, ever drive after drinking.

1. Easter Beer Hunt

This one is simple. Just get a large amount of beer, and hide them within a designated area that your party can search for and enjoy once they find. Also, in the spirit of Easter, be sure to designate one beer as extra special, so that whoever finds it wins a small prize.

2. The Egg Drop Challenge

This one is a simple spin on a classic premise. Each member of your party is given an egg and they have to figure out a way to protect it from a fall using household items. Once they’ve decided how to protect it, they have to drop it from an elevated arean, like a second-story window. If it breaks, you have to take a shot. If it doesn’t break, you move on to the next round. Keep going until there’s one unbroken egg left.

3. The Egg Rolling Game

For this game, you’ll need alcohol, a plastic baseball bat, and several eggs. Participants will chug a beer, spent around with the plastic bat, and then attempt to get their bearings before pushing an egg on the floor with their nose. The first one to push their egg across the designated finish line is the winner! This game can be wherever you want it to be, making it as challenging or as easy as you want.

4. Truth of Hare

This drinking game arrives courtesy of Bustle. Instead of having a traditional Easter egg hunt, Truth or Hare requires you to fill a large bowl with plastic eggs. Each one should have either a shot of alcohol or a piece of paper with a dare written on it.

Pick an egg out of the bowl. If it has alcohol, drink the shot, and if it has the piece of paper, read it out loud and complete the dare. If you don’t want to do the dare, you can take the shot instead.