Easter 2019 – Best Freebies, Discounts & Sales

In observance of the Easter holiday, which falls on April 21st this year, a number of restaurants and businesses are offering promotional sales and discounts for their customers. Deals on Easter basket stuffers, gifts, and decorations are still available for those in need of a last-minute purchase.

Here are some of the best deals and discounts we found for Easter 2019:

1-800-FLOWERS

1-800-FLOWERS has an Easter collection of assorted bouquets, plants, and chocolate covered strawberry products to celebrate the holiday. Easter-themed flower arrangements range in price from $39.99 to $74.99, and their “Hoppy Easter Dipped Strawberries” are $49.99 for a dozen. All of their products are available for same-day local florist delivery; for a full list of their holiday-themed products, click here.

Bath & Body Works

On their website and in stores, Bath & Body Works has an “Instant Easter Basket Upgrade” promotion for buy 2 3-wick candles, get 2 free. The deal ends April 20th and includes their new fragrance, Gingham.

They have a number of other promotions happening right now, including buy 3 get 3 free select body care, 5 for $23 Wallflowers Fragrance refills, and hand soaps for $2.95. For a complete list of their current deals, click here.

Shari’s Berries

Shari’s Berries is known for the chocolate-covered treat collections they come up with for every holiday. Some of their special products are brownie pops in the shapes of bunnies, chicks, and Easter eggs, and strawberries dipped in chocolate and pastel colored sprinkles. Their fully assembled Easter baskets are on sale for $5-10 off on their website right now plus shipping and handling. Note that some of their products are not available until after the actual holiday, so check their shipping availability online before placing your order.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s “Easter Shop” has a number of decorative items that are perfect for the holiday and the Spring season on sale for up to 40% off. They have faux flower arrangements on sale, as well as decorative baskets and egg-shaped pieces to decorate the table. Since bunnies are closely associated with the Easter holiday, they have also put items such as their “Spring Hare Candle Holder” and “Pasture Bunny Table Runner” on sale.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby offers weekly discounts and savings for their customers, and their deals for this week include 40% off Easter party, crafts, and decorations, such as plush animals, paper plates, napkins, home decor, baskets and plastic eggs. A number of craft supplies including yarn, paper crafts, and art supplies are on sale, and looking ahead to the Summer months, they have Summer toys on sale for 40% off. They are also offering a printable coupon for 40% off one regular full-priced item.

For the complete circular of all of their savings for this week, click here. Note that Hobby Lobby is closed on Sundays, therefore it will not be open on Easter.