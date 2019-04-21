Easter 2019 Memes: The Best Jokes on the Internet

Happy Easter! Christians everywhere are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and enjoying surprise gifts from the Easter Bunny. With church services, Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny visits, and family get-togethers, it’s a busy holiday. These memes and jokes will help you enjoy the holiday even more!

Easter is always on the first Sunday after the full moon following a spring equinox. That’s why the date of Easter changes every year, sometimes ranging from late March to late April. Easter comes three days after Good Friday, which follows Maundy Thursday. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper when Jesus washed his disciples’ feet. Good Friday commemorates the day that he was nailed on the cross. And of course, Easter Sunday is the day he rose from the dead.

According to three out of four biblical Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John), Jesus’ Last Supper occurred on the first day of the Festival of Unleavened Bread (also known as Passover.) Passover celebrates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt after being enslaved by Pharaoh.

Easter memes are typically fun and lighthearted. Some might say they’re a bit sacrilegious, but it’s a holiday to celebrate a happy ending when Jesus rose from the dead, so there’s no reason not to have fun with memes. This one uses Grumpy the Cat:

It’s time to dig out the easter meme… pic.twitter.com/Xv9ldKbNVG — 🦓__Isla__ 🦓 (@__IslaBlige__77) April 19, 2019

And here are some religious-focused memes:

Some are focused more on Easter candy and the Easter bunny.

The origin of Easter pic.twitter.com/othue4H2qu — meglio memes (@MeglioMemes) April 17, 2019

Easter is coming, time for this old meme to come out again pic.twitter.com/lkbAirGrn2 — Rex Masters (@MastersRex) April 14, 2019

For some, the holiday fell at an inconvenient time.

tfw you agree to visit your lovely sister for Easter in Kansas City and the travel dates fall directly on top of your team's two home playoff games pic.twitter.com/pqYMfCtquv — eric, but with memes (@bigb0yszn) April 11, 2019

Some memes look a bit on the downside of Easter. If you have to work on Easter, it’s not as fun. And some people aren’t very nice to the people working on Easter. This meme talks about the trouble people have when they work at Disney parks on the holiday.

WHEN GUESTS NONSTOP COMPLAIN ABOUT HOW BUSY THE PARKS ARE DURING EASTER WEEK!! #Disney #DisneyWorld #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/XKWizLEYJW — DISNEY MEMES 101 (@DisMemes20) April 19, 2019

And some memes are designed especially to celebrate the holiday.

Happy three days until Easter

Have a Jesus meme pic.twitter.com/CVXmAvPjsP — k8 spanish (@sloanksloan) April 18, 2019

But for some, funny memes and jokes just aren’t enough. If you want to take things to the next level, try dressing up as the Easter Bunny and then creeping up to their front door late at night so you can be caught on their security camera. Those memories will live on forever, long after the holiday is over. Here’s an example of that joke done perfectly.

