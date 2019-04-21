Easter 2019 Quotes, Poems & Messages

It’s Easter 2019 and what better way to send happy wishes or funny sayings than with some quotes to put in your greeting cards. From religious verses to clever quips, poems, and other messages, we have our top picks for the best Easter Sunday Quotes. Read on below for the rundown.

“Easter is also somewhat linked to the Jewish holiday of Passover, in several similarities. In addition, both holidays are held around the same time of year.”

– Steve Carell

Comedian and actor Steve Carell is currently working on a comedy titled Irresistible with Jon Stewart.

“I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection and the fellowship of sharing in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, to attain to the resurrection from the dead. Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already been made perfect, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me.”

– Philippians 3:10-12

Easter Sunday is also known as Resurrection Sunday as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ as depicted in the New Testament. The resurrection is said to have happened on the third day of Christ’s burial, after his crucifixion.

“My favorite Catholic holiday is Easter. For those of you that don’t know, Easter is the day we celebrate Jesus rising from the grave and coming back to Earth as a rabbit that hides colored eggs.”

– Adam Ferrara

For those unfamiliar, Ferrara is a comedian and he recently appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Now when I think of Easter

I don’t think of material things

I use it as a reminder

Of the joy it brings.

– By Deacon Michael A. Burke Sr.

This poem is titled “Meaning”. To read the full poem, you can find it here via Family Friend Poems.

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”

– Pope John Paul II

Pope John Paul II died on April 2, 2005 at age 84, at the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City. He was then buried at St. Peter’s Basilica, in Vatican City. The Pope’s full name was Karol Józef Wojtyła.

“Most people outside of America won’t get it. It’s the Easter bunny. It’s another lie and I don’t understand why we had to invent this character.”

– Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren is a musician and songwriter, most known as a band member for the band Utopia.

“Here is the amazing thing about Easter; the Resurrection Sunday for Christians is this, that Christ in the dying moments on the cross gives us the greatest illustration of forgiveness possible.”

– T. D. Jakes

Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., aka T.D. Jakes, is a pastor and filmmaker.

“Easter is very important to me, it’s a second chance.”

– Reba McEntire

Recently, country star McEntire hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards for the sixteenth time. She also just released her latest album.

“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.”

– John 11:25-26

The Easter holiday is also somewhat linked to the Jewish holiday of Passover, in several similarities. In addition, both holidays are held around the same time of year.

Our Lord died on Good Friday,

But the cross did not destroy

His resurrection on Easter morn

That fills our hearts with joy.

– By Joanna Fuchs

This poem is titled “Easter Joy”. To read the poem in its entirety, you can find the poem here.