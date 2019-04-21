Easter Prayers & Resurrection Bible Verses

It’s Easter Sunday, and when all is said and done and everybody is done hunting Easter eggs and overindulging on jellybeans and Easter candy, the day is really about celebrating the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday represents the sacrifice Jesus made to allow us to live an eternal life connected to God, to live in his glory for all of the days to come. Because of His grace, all of our sins are forgiven, so what better way to honor the occasion and His ultimate sacrifice than to reflect on the prevalent Bible verses connected to the day?

Whether you are spending a day celebrating Jesus’ resurrection with your family, teaching bible study and Sunday school, praising His name with your fellow churchgoers or just relaxing at home by yourself, these bible verses are sure to fill your heart with love and praise.

Luke 23:46-47

Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” When he had said this, he breathed his last. The centurion, seeing what had happened, praised God and said, “Surely this was a righteous man.”

Mark 15:32

“Let this Messiah, this king of Israel, come down now from the cross, that we may see and believe.” Those crucified with him also heaped insults on him.

Mark 15:46-47

So Joseph bought some linen cloth, took down the body, wrapped it in the linen, and placed it in a tomb cut out of rock. Then he rolled a stone against the entrance of the tomb. Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of Joseph saw where he was laid.

Luke 24:2-3

They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.

Luke 24:6-7

“He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'”

John 11:25-26

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

1 Peter 1:3

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

1 Corinthians 15:3-8

For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance. Or you at the first: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas. That is, Peter and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all he appeared to me also, as to one abnormally born.

Romans 6:8-11

Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him. The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus.

Colossians 1:13-14

For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.

Acts 4:33

With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all.

A Final Easter Thought – Hebrews 10:8-14

There are so many things to celebrate about Easter, but Jesus’ sacrifice, the one, true sacrifice, made all others unnecessary, for He gave His own life to cleanse all of us of our sins. And this Easter, and every Easter, and every day until our last, we give thanks for His selfless act, which allowed each and every one of us to live in the Glory of God. There is no thanks or praise high enough for what he did; we are all eternally blessed.

“First he said, ‘Sacrifices and offerings, burnt offerings and sin offerings you did not desire, nor were you pleased with them’—though they were offered in accordance with the law. Then he said, ‘Here I am, I have come to do your will.’ He sets aside the first to establish the second. And by that will, we have been made holy through the sacrifice of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.

“Day after day every priest stands and performs his religious duties; again and again he offers the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins. But when this priest had offered for all time one sacrifice for sins, he sat down at the right hand of God, and since that time he waits for his enemies to be made his footstool.

“For by one sacrifice he has made perfect forever those who are being made holy.”