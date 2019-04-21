Easter Sunday 2019: Weather Forecast

Easter Sunday falls on April 21st, 2019 this year. The holiday often involves outdoor activities, especially since Easter is so closely associated with the Spring season. While many United States regions will enjoy beautiful weather this Easter, some will be subject to “April Showers.”

Easter egg hunts and outdoor lunches are popular activities on Easter Sunday, so the local weather forecast will be important when determining how to spend your holiday.

According to AccuWeather.com, severe thunderstorms are forecast across the Northeast for Easter weekend, including Easter Sunday. They say that the storm system is the same one that brought severe weather to the Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States a few days ago. Brett Edwards, an AccuWeather meteorologist, reported that “the most disruptive weather is expected to shift into New England, with the greatest chance for flooding across Maine.” Flood warnings are also anticipated in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Although the storms are predicted to be spotty in some parts, AccuWeather warns of slick roads and lessened visibility during rain showers, and the potential for uncooperative weather to prevent outdoor Easter activities such as Easter egg hunts at any time during the day into the evening. If you live in an area where the probability of rain is high, we advise that you plan a back-up Easter egg hunt in your home, hiding dyed or plastic eggs behind furniture and interior decor in place of the outdoor activity you had planned for the kids during the holiday.

On the other hand, AccuWeather.com predicts that the Southwest will be dry and warm with highs from the 70s to 90s depending upon the area, and mild temperatures in the South.

According to ABC7, southern California should expect cloudy weather with temperatures in the mid-60s. They report that desert and mountain areas could experience winds 40 to 45 miles per hour. The weather is expected to be dry in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington; in New Mexico and Texas it is expected to be dry and breezy, so residents are expected to take proper precautions to protect against wildfires.

In Washington D.C., the White House Easter Egg Roll will take place on Monday, April 22. According to Weather.com, the forecast for Monday is partly cloudy with a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit and a 0% chance of precipitation. Sunday should be partly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

To find out the forecast for Easter Sunday in your local area, you can utilize AccuWeather.com’s weather tracker, or Weather.com here.