Easter Sunday Brunch Buffets Near Me 2019

For Easter Sunday, you may still be trying to come up with ideas about what to do. Are you eating at home? Are you trying to find restaurants that serve brunch near you? Or, maybe you just want to hit up a buffet?

There are still plenty of options for buffets and some restaurants even steer away from their regular menu to create a special buffet for the holiday. Asian buffets generally remain open and consistent, though some may charge a dinner price for their buffet all day, offering special items for the day. When it comes to regular restaurants that offer buffets for the holiday, you can check in your area to see if there are special menus or set-ups at some of your favorite restaurants. As it gets closer to the holiday, however, for those restaurants that require reservations, they may get booked up.

For those hoping to go to buffet restaurant chain restaurants on Easter, there may be a wait, but you definitely will be able to take part in a holiday feast. Read on below for buffet opens across the country, to see if you can find some options near you this holiday. Keep in mind that many of the restaurants may have special buffets for Mother’s Day, which is coming up as well.

Chicago Athletic Association: Not only does this buffet have food. It also has a full bar, activities for the kids and live music from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. local time, according to Time Out. There is even face-painting, a petting zoo, an egg hunt and storytelling available.

Golden Corral: There are Golden Corral restaurants across the nation and patrons can enjoy their Easter Buffet. Also, a new option for the buffet chain is that it is offering a to-go menu for those who want to enjoy Golden Corral but want to eat at home.

Hometown Buffet: Whether or not Hometown Buffets have special items for the holiday, locations should be open for dining.

Mary’s at Baldwin Creek in Vermont: In Bristol, Vermont, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Easter eaters can pay $54 for adults, $25 for children 5-12, and/or free for children under 5 years old, according to Burlington Free Press.

Old Country Buffet: Old Country Buffet is a buffet chain that runs throughout the U.S. as well. Like Hometown Buffet, whether their are special Easter items included in the buffet or not, most locations should be open for patrons.

Rosen Plaza in Orlando, Florida: This brunch buffet is accepting reservations ahead of time as well as walk-ins. The prices are $46.95 per adult for Pre-Paid Reservations, $48.95 for walk-in reservations, $18.95 for Children (4 – 11), and Children Under 4 years old are Free. Wine is complimentary with meals for those over 21 years old. Also included in the buffet are a Chilled Seafood Station, a Dim Sum Station, an Omelet Station, a Carving Station, and several other stations.

Shoney’s: Shoney’s buffet restaurants are offering an “Easter Feast” on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Find a location “near me” by using the store locator here.

Silver Birches Resort at The Waterfront Lake Wallenpaupack in Hawley Pennsylvania: There is an Easter buffet available for $39 per person and seatings are available from noon to 4 p.m. local time. Reservations are required.

The Dunlavy in Houston, Texas: At The Dunlavy, the Houston Chronicle has reported that the buffet is $70 per person and $12 per child. Items included in the buffet are creme brulee french toast, roasted lamb leg, and prime rib.

The Essex Resort in Vermont: From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., the brunch buffet is $49.95 for adults, $21.95 for kids ages 4-11, and free for kids 3 and under. Some of the options in the buffet include prime rib, maple ham, a seafood bar, an omelet and waffle station, scrambled eggs, balsamic glazed chicken, a cheese platter, and a chocolate fountain.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California: This brunch buffet also includes Easter activities and a very upscale menu, so the cost is higher. $145 for Adults and $60 for children ages 3 to 12 are the prices. Aside from the menu, activities for the kids include a petting zoo, Easter egg hunts, face painting, and a photo booth.

Ways and Means Oyster House in Bridgeport Village in Oregon: If you are in the Portland area, this is a good buffet to hit up for Easter, according to Eater. From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. local time, buffet-goers can dine on food items such as Maine lobster Benedict, chocolate chip pancakes, and raspberry cream French toast.