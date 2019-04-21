Will FedEx, UPS & Amazon Deliver Packages on Easter Sunday, 2019?

It’s Easter Sunday, and that means delivery services like FedEx, UPS, and Amazon are running on holiday schedules. While Amazon Prime offers a variety of shipping options that make last-minute delivery possible on holidays, UPS and FedEx both have limited options available for delivery, with some services closed altogether.

According to the UPS 2019 Holiday Operation Schedule for the U.S., UPS Domestic Ground, Air and International services are closed on Easter Sunday. There will be a handful of UPS stores open, although they will be significantly limited. UPS Freight and Forwarding (Air and Ocean) will both be unavailable. The only service, besides the limited store options, will be UPS Express Critical.

FedEx’s Holiday Schedule is similar to UPS, with the majority of their services closed for the day. FedEx Ground, SmartPost, Home Delivery, Express and Freight are all closed, and FedEx Office will only have a modified service. Custom Critical and Trade Networks are the only two services remaining available on Sunday.

Amazon appears to be delivering as usual, with no significant delays or differences in scheduled deliveries. However, USPS will not be running, as per usual on Sundays. Regular delivery services will resume on Monday, April 22 for UPS, FedEx, and USPS, although there may still be some modified hours for actual store locations.

Additional holidays that UPS and FedEx have limited delivery and varying holiday hours include: New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Presidents Day and Christmas Day.

Although delivery schedules are modified for the holiday, online shopping can be a good idea for anybody looking to get a great deal. Easter sales are soaring, especially on Amazon, and with many department stores, malls, grocery stores and other retail chains closed, doing a little online shopping might be your only option either way.

On Easter Monday, trash pick up and recycling schedules will vary, so it’s important to check with your local service provider. However, many garbage services still run business as usual, despite the landfill and recycling centers possibly being closed. Most banks are closed on Monday, as well as financial institutions, government facilities and services, and some schools.

Although most retail stores and malls will be closed on Sunday, there will be plenty of restaurants still open, if you have to make some last-minute dining options for the family. A few dine-in restaurants include Applebee’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Cheng’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and more. Fast-food restaurants open for the day include Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Subway, White Castle, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s. Starbucks is also open for the holiday, although all of the restaurants listed above may have limited hours, depending on your location.

