Game of Thrones Premiere Parties & Events in New York City That Aren’t Sold Out

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres tonight, and millions around the world will be tuning in for the start of the final season. If you live in or near New York City and are planning to watch the premiere, there are a number of great events and watch parties happening where you can enjoy the night with appropriately-themed fare and entertainment.

While many of the watch parties and pre-show events in New York are sold out or charge a hefty cover, there are a number of affordable options that appear to still have space available if you are looking to share your viewing experience with other excited fans.

Here are some of the best parties and events we found in New York City for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere:

Game of Thrones Trivia at the Public House

If you are looking for a way to refresh your GOT knowledge and get even more excited for the 9pm premiere, Public House is hosting a pre-show trivia night in Midtown East Manhattan. The EventBrite.com description advertises “We’ll be hosting FIVE challenging and unique rounds on all SEVEN seasons. Information is the key. You need to learn your enemies’ strengths and strategies. You need to learn which of your friends are not your friends.” Based on the description, it is unclear if there will be a screening of the new episode after trivia has ended, or if you will have to take your party elsewhere for the viewing portion of the night.

To register your team (for free), click here.

Hotel RL Brooklyn Watch Party

From 7pm until 11pm, Hotel RL Brooklyn is hosting a 21+ watch party event. While their free registration ticket option is sold out, you can still purchase a General Admission ticket for $20 (please note that the description also says there is a $30 cover charge). The event description says that they will have “drink specials, food, games, Trivia, prizes and much more;” specialty themed cocktails include Fire and Blood, White Walker, The Red Viper, and Winter Is Coming.

To purchase your ticket and learn more, click here.

OkCupid Watch Party at Dekalb Market Hall

According to EventBrite.com, the Dekalb Market Hall in downtown Brooklyn will be live-screening the premiere episode on their stage’s 180-foot projector. The venue’s cocktail bar will be serving two Game of Thrones-themed cocktails, named The Red Wedding and The Dragon Fire, and Fletcher’s BBQ has created a special food menu available for purchase. Since OkCupid is a sponsor for the event, guests at the free event that are current OkCupid users will be able to get one of the free themed cocktails.

While the EventBrite link says the event is sold out for those wanting to RSVP online, the description says “the screening is free and open to the public until the space is at capacity.” For more information, click here.

AWOL Bar & Grill Premiere Party

According to an event listing on EventBrite.com, AWOL Bar & Grill will be playing the premiere episode on their televisions for a viewing party. There is no cover at the door to get into the event, but the description does say that there is a 2-drink minimum. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Viewing Party at Arlo SoHo

Starting at 9pm, DoNYC.com saysthat the Arlo Hotel in SoHo will be hosting a watch party that does not require an RSVP or reservation. The description says “Kick off the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones with Arlo! Join us for all the movie essentials you could dream of including craft cocktails, popcorn, and candy galore.” For more information, click here.