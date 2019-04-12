Best Game of Thrones Recipes & Foods for Your GOT Premiere Party

When Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on Sunday, millions of fans around the world will be watching to see how the final episodes unfold. If you are watching with a group of people, or even throwing your own viewing party, you are likely looking for some GOT-themed foods to serve in honor of the show and the intricate universe crafted within it.

Here are some of our favorite Game of Thrones-inspired recipes and ideas on how to transform party foods into GOT-themed treats. (Beware of light spoilers about Game of Thrones season 1 through 7):

Lemon Cakes

In May 2012, Bantam published A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer with a foreword by George R.R. Martin himself. One of the recipes included in the book is one of young Sansa Stark’s favorites: lemon cakes. While time and circumstances have turned her away from the sweet treat on the show, making them for your viewing party would be a great way to add a dessert item to the spread. Insider created a full Game of Thrones feast using the official cookbook, and provided step-by-step instructions (with photos) for how to make and frost the cakes.

To purchase the hardcover cookbook on Amazon for access to all of its recipes, including Mutton in Onion-Ale Broth and Tyroshi Honeyfingers, click here.

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino shared an instructional video on how to make her own Lemon Cakes recipe, which has over 2.4 million views to date and 67,000 likes.

Dornish Stuffed Green Peppers

Although House Martell has effectively been eliminated from Westeros, Dorne is still a significant piece of Westeros, so it would make sense to have the kingdom represented at your viewing party. The Inn at the Crossroads created a modernized version of a Dornish recipe referenced in George RR Martin’s A Dance With Dragons, “long green peppers stuffed with cheese and onions.” Their recipe has only a few steps to stuff halved jalepeño peppers with cream cheese and cheddar cheese and bake in the oven with a corn flake cereal crust.

We can attest to the deliciousness of this recipe; even at parties where Game of Thrones was not the theme, this easy-to-enjoy, fresh take on the jalepeño popper was one of the most popular appetizers. For the complete recipe and list of ingredients, click here.

Brie-nne of Tarth

This punny addition to your Game of Thrones spread is another to which we can personally attest its deliciousness. Baked Brie is surprisingly simple to make, and adding a berry jam or candied nuts can give it that rustic, Westerosi look you’re seeking. Paula Deen has a Brie En Croute recipe that, from start to finish, only takes about 58 minutes to make. Her recipe suggests you top the brie with walnuts and brown sugar, but you could substitute them out with your favorite jam or fresh fruit compote depending on how adventurous and creative you are trying to get.

For Paula Deen’s Brie en Croute recipe, click here.

Theon’s Favorite Toy in a Blanket

Buzzfeed came up with a hilariously dark riff on a favorite finger food, pigs in a blanket, that pays homage to Theon Greyjoy and the horrors he faced at the hands of Ramsay Bolton. The recipe involves wrapping bratwurst in cheddar cheese and puff pastry and baking the pockets in the oven. For Buzzfeed’s recipe, click here.

Of course, if you don’t want to make them yourself, baking some pre-packaged pigs in a blanket and renaming them for the purpose of your party would work just fine.

Hot Pie’s Pot Pies

If you are planning on serving a full meal at your party, rather than finger foods, consider making chicken pot pies for your guests to enjoy during a pre-episode dinner. AllRecipes.com has a from-scratch chicken pot pie recipe that only takes an hour and ten minutes to make; each pie yields 8 servings. For the complete recipe, click here.

While the name “Hot Pie’s Pot Pies” has a cute ring to it, you could alternatively refer to them as Pigeon Pies (using The Hound’s favorite bird in place of pigeon) or get a little more macabre and tell guests that they’re Frey Pies.

Fun fact: according to Harpers Bazaar , Ben Hawkey, the actor who plays Hot Pie, opened up his own bakery in London in 2017. The bakery was named You Know Nothing Jon Dough, and sold wholewheat cornbread and orange zest Direwolf Bread for $1.30.