Golden Corral Easter Buffet 2019 & To-Go Meal Options

Yes, Golden Corral restaurants are open today, on Easter, and they are operating with normal hours. According to TIME, Golden Corral is offering their buffet as usual and are open for dining in or take out. There is also a new Easter Holiday meal to-go option. The Golden Corral states, “Build the perfect meal for 1, 4 or 6 people. Choose from beef, chicken, pork, and seafood entrées, as well as a wide array of sides, desserts, and beverages. Golden Corral’s famous yeast rolls are included with every order.”

The restaurant also has catering options.

When it comes to the holiday buffet, in addition to the regular buffet options, the company states that these menu items will be added into the mix:

SAVORY SLOW-ROASTED BEEF

CARVED TURKEY

CARVED HAM

HOMESTYLE CORNBREAD STUFFING

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

COCONUT CAKE

For those hoping to get in on the Holiday Meal To-Go option, orders had to be placed no later than April 14, 2019. But, there’s always next year, right? In the Golden Corral press release, the new feature is described as this, “Golden Corral is affording customers an opportunity to save time and work preparing an Easter dinner by offering a new Easter Holiday Menu To Go option. Customers can now place online orders for their Easter meals in advance through Golden Corral’s website and pick up a traditional family meal before Easter Sunday at their nearest Golden Corral restaurant.”

Tim Schroder, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Golden Corral, released the following statement about the new holiday carry-out option:

Families today are busier than ever and don’t have the time to cook a large holiday meal. Golden Corral is making it quick, easy and convenient for them this year. All they have to do is place their Easter meal order through our website and pick it up at their nearest Golden Corral. We will prepare a full- course meal with chicken or ham, their favorite Golden Corral sides, and a dessert selection.

Meal selection for the to-go menu includes:

Ham Dinner – A 7 ½ pound glazed ham with mashed potatoes, gravy, two vegetable selections, a dozen yeast rolls, and one pie – Serves 6-8 people.

12-Piece Chicken Dinner – 12 pieces of fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, two vegetable selections, a dozen yeast rolls, and one pie – Serves 4-6 people.

24-Piece Chicken Dinner – 24 pieces of fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, two vegetable selections, a dozen yeast rolls, and one pie – Serves 10-12 people.

Included in each meal is your choice of dessert, as well as choices of two vegetable sides of green beans, corn, or carrots. Customers are welcome to order additional sides if they like. The options include carved ham, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, and yeast rolls.

Aside from restaurants on Easter Sunday, it can be hard to find places that are open today. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank when you spot an open gas station.