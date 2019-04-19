Is Good Friday 2019 a Bank Holiday? Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

While many places do not observe Good Friday as an official holiday, others do. This April 19, 2019, on Good Friday, the stock market is closed, but the day is not an official bank holiday, so banks should be open. According to Newsweek, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all closed and they actually all closed early on Holy Thursday, yesterday, on April 18, 2019. So, if you want to buy or trade stocks and/or make changes to your financial portfolio, you will have to wait until Monday, April 22, 2019, the day after Easter.

Financial institutions and businesses like Morgan Stanley, according to Country Living, are closed as well today.

Though Good Friday is not necessarily an official holiday, Country Living has reported that, “Some states, such as Texas, recognize Good Friday as an optional holiday, which means state offices are not required to be open. Similarly, Kentucky recognizes Good Friday as a half-holiday, which means workers only have a half-day. There are nine U.S. states that currently recognize Good Friday as a full holiday. These states include: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Tennessee. In these states, credit unions, community and regional banks are likely to be closed.” Passover overlaps with Good Friday this year, according to Patch.com, but it is not recognized as an official government holiday either.

For those wondering about schools, trash pickup, and mail delivery, the answers may vary but are the same for most areas. Most schools are closed for Spring Break and the Easter holiday. Trash pickup is usually not affected by Good Friday though it can be affected by Easter. Mail delivery carries on as usual as well. Public transportation may start operating on their holiday schedules, not just for today but for the entire weekend because of the Easter holiday.

State offices, county courts and/or offices, and colleges are mostly open today, but you should check with your local area. If you go to a religious school or you work in offices that are in areas that consider Good Friday an “optional holiday”, your college or workplace may be closed.

As we said, the stock market closed early on Holy Thursday yesterday. And, Holy Thursday also happens to be the day that Lent ends. Because Easter lands on a different date each year, so does Lent’s beginning and ending date. Many people commit themselves to fasting for Lent or giving up certain luxuries in their lives, as a form of penance.

According to The Mirror, the date that Lent begins each year varies, but always starts in either late February or early March. This is because the Easter holiday date is determined by the lunar calendar, which is based on the phases of the moon. When it comes to Western Christianity, Easter will fall between March 22 and April 25, always.

This year, Easter 2019 lands on Sunday, April 21, 2019.