Happy Easter Quotes & Wishes for ECards & Greeting Cards 2019

Happy Easter! It’s a time to celebrate the holiday and you may be looking for some quotes, sweet wishes, or funny greetings to put inside your cards. Perhaps you want to send an ecard to friends and family this year, or just a clever text message. Whatever the case, read on below for some options.

Sending you ‘eggstra’ love today and always.

– American Greetings

I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.

– Dolly Parton

An Easter Poem For You: Spring has sprung, the grass has riz, I wish I were in the chocolate biz! Happy Easter.

– Wishes and Quotes

The great gift of Easter is hope.

– Basil C. Hume

My kids asked me why we dress up for the Easter Bunny every year on Easter because it’s the only time we make it to church. Wishing you a Happy Easter.

– My-Best-Wishes

A true friend is someone who thinks you’re a good egg, even if you’re cracked.

– Town and Country Magazine

Happy Easter from one lapsed Catholic to another.

– SomeECards

Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.

– Evan Esar

With each passing Easter, it gets harder and harder to remember where I hid the eggs. This year, I will be lucky if I remember whether I hid the eggs.

– All Wording

Here’s to hoping this Easter holiday brings your family health, happiness, and lots of love.

– My-Best-Wishes

Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.

– Janine di Giovanni

Easter tells us of something children can’t understand because it addresses things they don’t yet have to know: the weariness of life, the pain, the profound loneliness and hovering fear of meaninglessness.

– Frederica Mathewes-Green

Egg hunts are proof that your children can find things when they really want.

– Town and Country Magazine

Easter is the best time to look for chicks. They are everywhere! Happy Easter!

– My-Best-Wishes

Lavender plaid, pinks, and pastels everywhere, sun shining and blue skies … It’s almost like being on a golf course in South Florida! Happy Easter.

– Wishes and Quotes

Here comes Peter Cottontail, Hoppin’ down the bunny trail, Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way.

– an old tune to sing

The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.

– Kate McGahan

May this special day of Easter bring joy, love, and peace to you and your family. May the beauty of God, the Son, and the Holy Spirit warm your home.

– HappyEasterCelebration.com

Who else loves to bite the heads off their chocolate Easter bunnies? Wishing you all a Happy Easter!

– My-Best-Wishes

There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter.

– Gordon P. Hinckley

Golf is just the adult version of an Easter Egg Hunt.

– Town and Country Magazine

Chocolate bunnies aren’t half as sweet as you!

– All Wording

The joyful news that He is risen does not change the contemporary world. Still before us lie work, discipline, sacrifice. But the fact of Easter gives us the spiritual power to do the work, accept the discipline, and make the sacrifice.

– Henry Knox Sherrill