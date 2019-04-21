Is HEB Open on Easter 2019?

Easter is today — Happy Easter! But there’s always a chance that in the race to get everything ready for the holiday, you might have forgotten an ingredient for the meal you’re cooking or an extra gift for the Easter baskets. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Easter 2019. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, we have some bad news. Unfortunately, all HEB stores will be closed on Easter Day 2019. But they will open again for regular hours on the Monday after Easter.

On Easter Day 2019, all HEB stores will be closed. (You can find the exact holiday hours for the location near you here at this link.) Curbside Pickup for HEB is also closed on Easter, along with Home Delivery. (You can find the regular hours for your HEB Curbside here.) Here’s something else to keep in mind. Grocery stores may be pretty packed the day after Easter, and some things might not be in stock. If you can wait, it might be best to wait to make an HEB delivery order until a couple days after Easter when the stores are able to replenish their stock.

HEB will resume its regular hours the day after Easter. Curbside will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. the day after Easter, and home delivery will run starting at 9 a.m. the day after Easter.

If you’re using an app like Shipt or Instacart, HEB delivery will not be available to you on Easter, but regular services will be available the next day.

The holidays that HEB is consistently closed during the year are Christmas Day and Easter. The stores also have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve. Click here to find an HEB location near you.

If you need to buy something for Easter today, you can always go to Walmart, Whole Foods, or Sears. They’re all open on Easter. Other options for stores that are typically open include Academy, Bass Pro, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, CVS, dollar stores, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowes, Office Depot, Rite Aid, and more. So as you can see, you still have a lot of shopping options on Easter, even if you can’t visit HEB.