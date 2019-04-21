IHOP & Denny’s Easter Hours Near Me 2019

Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open year-round, even on holidays, and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means that they will be open on Easter Sunday 2019, as well as Easter Monday. This is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule, which may mean shortened hours. But, if you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe going until early afternoon at least.

As for IHOP, they should be open as well. And, their holiday hours will vary among the locations, so be sure to check with your local store. IHOP has a Spring lineup of new menu items to choose from as well. When it comes to Denny’s menu, they still have their normal menu, but also have a featured selection as well. Some of the currently featured items on the Denny’s menu are the Strawberry Vanilla Crepe Breakfast, Banana Berry Caramel Crepe Breakfast, Banana Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe Breakfast, Strawberry Pancake Puppies, the Southwest Chorizo Burger, the Premium Chicken Tenders, Meat Lovers Slam, the Tropical Green Smoothie and Boneless Chicken Wings.

For those getting the Strawberry Pancake Puppies, they are a dessert play on hush puppies. The description of the food item reads, “Made with strawberry and white chocolate chips. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of cream cheese icing.” If you’re getting the Meat Lovers Slam, it comes with “three sausage links, three bacon strips, two buttermilk pancakes and two sunny side up eggs.”

If IHOP is more up your alley, there are also several new items that have been added to the IHOP menu in recent months, some of which are reflective of the Spring season. There are some new International Pancakes, new House-Made Milkshakes, and the Ultimate BreakFeasts to try out. The Breakfeasts are available through May 26, 2019. If you are getting the Classic BreakFEAST Sampler, it comes with 3 meats, 2 eggs, hashbrowns, and pancakes. When ordering the Big Farmhouse BreakFEAST, you simply are adding toast and more meat to the Classic BreakFEAST. There is also the Have it All BreakFEAST. For those hoping to indulge in a milkshake, some of the available flavors are HERSHEY’S Chocolate, Strawberry, OREO Cookie, Cold-Brew Coffee, and Vanilla.

The International Pancakes added to the mix are two different kinds. One is the Italian Cannoli and this menu item consists of, “Buttermilk pancakes rolled & filled with sweet Ricotta cream & chocolate pieces topped with crunchy cannoli pieces, chocolate chips & creamy whipped topping.” There is also the Mexican Churro pancake meal, which IHOP describes as, “Buttermilk pancakes layered with a fiesta of warm cinnamon spread, crunchy mini-churros & sweet cream cheese icing. Crowned with whipped topping.” In addition to the regular orders, you can get an International Pancakes Combo or even a side order of them. The Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes are another limited edition menu item, as are the Cupcake Pancakes and Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

If you are trying to find an IHOP restaurant “near me”, locations can be found using the website’s store finder here. Find Denny’s restaurant locations here.