Is In-N-Out Burger Open on Easter Sunday, 2019?

It’s Easter morning, and you might be looking for a quick snack or a burger before heading over to celebrate the holiday with family and friends later on in the day. If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, and are looking for some last-minute dining options, In-N-Out Burger will not be an option, as they are not open on Easter.

All locations will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 21. Easter is one of the three days a year where In-N-Out Burger closes all of their locations. The other two dates being Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to Q 102.1.

“We will be closed Easter Sunday to allow our Associates to be with their families,” the In-N-Out Burger website states.

Several other fast food restaurants close on Easter Sunday as well, although it is only one of three main holidays that most of them close for. KFC, Wendy’s, Hardee’s, Arby’s, and many more also close their doors in order to give employees a break from the kitchens and spend the day with their families. Many of these restaurants are also very slow during the holiday, so some also close their doors out of concern for losing profit.

The burger joint is open on the following holidays, according to Holiday Shopping Hours:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

With In-N-Out Burger closed, you will still have plenty of other restaurants to choose from that are open on Easter Sunday. A few dine-in restaurants include Applebee’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Cheng’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and more. Fast-food restaurants open for the day include Panera Bread, Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Subway, White Castle, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s. Starbucks is also open for the holiday, although all of the restaurants listed above may have limited hours, depending on your location.

If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.

