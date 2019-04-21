Are Gap, Old Navy & Banana Republic Open on Easter 2019?

The Gap store is closed on Easter. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, the department chain will be closed all day Sunday, but will be open during regular business on Easter Monday. There may be some variation, depending on your specific location.

To cut down on wasted time, it’d be best to call to confirm your local Gap’s holiday hours. Gap is also closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. It is open, however, on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Standard business hours for the Gap are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Gap & Banana Republic Stores Are Closed on Easter Sunday

Banana Republic is another store that will be closed on Easter. It will be open back up on Easter Monday. The store’s other observed holidays include, New Year’s Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and. New Year’s Eve. Banana Republic locations are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The weekend hours vary, but they are generally from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Fortunately, Old Navy will be open on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Old Navy locations will be abiding by their usual business hours on Sunday, which are from noon to 6 p.m. There may be some locations that operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. To avoid any confusion, it’s best to call your nearest Old Navy and verify that their hours align with what it says on the official website.

Old Navy Stores Are Open on Both Easter Sunday & Monday

Gap Inc. owns all three brands. Gap was founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris F. Fisher and is based out of San Francisco, California. The company has six primary divisions: Intermix, Hill City, Athleta, and the aforementioned trio of Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy. Gap Inc. is currently the largest specialty retailer in the United States, and it has an estimated 3,700 stores worldwide.

Banana Republic was a safari-themed clothing retailer that was founded by Mel and Patricia Ziegler in 1978. It was purchased by Gap in 1983 and rebranded as an upscale clothing retailer. It has over 700 locations worldwide. Old Navy was founded as the Gap Warehouse in 1993, and was rebranded the following year as a less expensive alternative to Gap. In 1997, Old Navy became the first retailer to pass $1 billion in its first four years in business, and opened 500 stores by 2000. Today, it has over 1,100 locations worldwide.