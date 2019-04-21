Is Kroger Open on Easter 2019?

Happy Easter! Whether you ran out of supplies at home during as you were preparing an Easter meal or you forgot something that you need to pick up when you’re going to meet your family or friends, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about going to Kroger, then we have good news for you. Kroger is open on Easter 2019, but its pharmacies may be closed. Kroger typically only has a policy of closing on one day a year — Christmas Day. Pharmacies and stores will have regular hours the day after Easter.

Of course, some local stores’ Easter hours can vary. So you should call your local Kroger and confirm the hours before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some may have special Easter hours. It’s not as likely to happen on Easter as it is on other days, like Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve, but it’s still a possibility. So you’ll definitely want to call your local store first or check your local store’s hours online before heading over.

You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.)

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for an Easter meal you’re hosting — or if you’re bringing something to a party and you need to grab some drinks and food on your way — Kroger might be a good option for you.

If you’re still planning for Easter, Kroger has you covered. Of course, you can get appetizers, main dishes, side dishes, and all sort of ingredients at your local Kroger store. You can also get all sorts of items from Kroger to help you celebrate Easter. These include special discounts on Easter meal items, plus Easter-themed candy like Easter Peanut Butter eggs, Cadbury eggs, Reese’s Easter carrot-shaped candy, mini Cadbury eggs, Robin Eggs, PAAS decorating kits, M&M’s Easter eggs, and more.

If you want to see the latest savings and coupons available at Kroger, visit the store’s list of Easter items here. Kroger stores are often open 24 hours, and some also have a Starbucks or a pharmacy inside. Other stores may have a sushi, bakery, ATM, kitchen place, Western Union service station, and more. Whether the Starbucks or other individual stores within Kroger are open on Easter can vary from location to location. Kroger will resume its regular hours the day after Easter.