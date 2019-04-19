Is Mail Delivered on Good Friday 2019?

Good Friday 2019 is here and many states observe the day, which means that some people don’t have to go to the office. For those wondering about mail delivery, post offices are open. Therefore, mail will be delivered, as usual. The same goes for services including Amazon, Fedex, UPS and USPS. But, Newsweek has reported that, unlike the other companies, FedEx will operate on a modified service for FedEx Express and Freight.

Post office holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Day

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

This year, the Passover holiday overlaps with Good Friday, according to Patch.com, but it is not recognized as an official government holiday either.

When it comes to what is closed for the day, most schools are closed down, for multiple reasons. Some incorporate the day as part of the Easter holiday, while others have it fall during their Spring Break. Some offices choose to close down for the day, so, depending on where you work, you may have the day off. Country Living reports that some states have different rules when it comes to Good Friday. Country Living has stated, “Some states, such as Texas, recognize Good Friday as an optional holiday, which means state offices are not required to be open. Similarly, Kentucky recognizes Good Friday as a half-holiday, which means workers only have a half-day. There are nine U.S. states that currently recognize Good Friday as a full holiday. These states include: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Tennessee. In these states, credit unions, community and regional banks are likely to be closed.”

Banks are open, but the stock market is shut down, according to Newsweek. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all closed and they actually all close early on Holy Thursday, which falls on, April 18, 2019.

For those who are celebrating Good Friday, you may be looking for quotes and greetings to include in your cards or social media statuses. Here are some quotes and sayings, some sweet and some serious. Enjoy!

“Unless there is a Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday.”

– Fulton J. Sheen

“What is good about Good Friday? Why isn’t it called Bad Friday? Because out of the appallingly bad came what was inexpressibly good. And the good trumps the bad, because though the bad was temporary, the good is eternal.”

– Randy Alcorn

“It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good.”

– Ravi Zacharias

“Good Friday is a day of sorrow mingled with joy. It is a time to grieve over the sin of man and to meditate and rejoice upon God’s love in giving His only Son for the redemption of sin.”

– David Katski

“Good Friday and Easter free us to think about other things far beyond our own personal fate, about the ultimate meaning of all life, suffering, and events; and we lay hold of a great hope.”

– Dietrich Bonhoeffer