Easter Sunday falls on April 21 this year, and many places are closed. Some offices are closed, as well as some public libraries and restaurants. Easter Sunday is not an official federal holiday, but because its widely observed around the country, its often unclear what’s open and what’s closed. So, what is the deal with garbage and recycling pickups during Easter weekend?

Garbage disposal companies will mostly be open. Select cities have cancelled recycling collection on Good Friday, April 19, but will resume collection on Easter Monday, April 22. In the case of garbage, some cities have either cancelled collection on Good Friday or moved it up a day to Thursday, April 18. Like recycling, however, it will resume on Easter Monday.

Garbage Disposal Companies Will Be Open on Easter Sunday & Monday

There are several cities throughout the nation who will be collecting on Good Friday as well as Easter Monday. According to NYC.gov, New York doesn’t consider list either day as part of their holiday schedule. This is also the case throughout California, as the garbage collection for Long Beach states on their official website. Philadelphia will be practicing a slightly different schedule, as their sanitation workers will not collect garbage on Good Friday, and will instead collect on Saturday, April 20.

The list of holidays that generally impact garbage and recycling pickup are: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Service is not impacted when the holiday falls on a weekend. By comparison, banks will be open on Good Friday, and they will be operating under normal business hours. There may be some exceptions for small independent banks, but the branches of all major banks should be open. The banks, like the post office and stock market, however, will be closed on Easter, given that it falls on a Sunday.

Select Cities Will Not Be Collecting Garbage on Good Friday, April 19

Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. The earliest recorded observance of an Easter celebration comes from the 2nd century, but there has long been controversy as to a specific date. In the 20th century, there have been several attempts to arrive at a fixed, with the Sunday following the second Saturday in April being proposed.

According to Britannica, this fixed date has been pushed by several supporters, but it has yet to be agreed upon. Archbishop Justin Welby said that he expected to make the change within five to ten years, though he concedes that the church has been struggling to do so for centuries. In 2016, Welby told CathNews that he’s working with Pope Francis, the Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (head of the Greek Orthodox Church) towards a common date.