Kohls, Sears, Kmart, Dillard’s & JCPenney’s Easter Hours 2019: Are These Stores Open Today?

It’s Easter Sunday 2019 and a lot of places are open, but there are still tons of stores that are closed for the holiday. Some celebrate Easter, while others don’t, and you may get the itch to go shopping, rather than cook up a big feast or hunt for eggs. Whether or not your favorite stores are open, you can still shop online via each store’s website. But, if the store is closed today, orders may not be processed until tomorrow. So, let’s get the rundown on stores including Kohls, Sears, Dillard’s, JCPenney, and Kmart.

Kohls, JCPenney’s, and Dillard’s are all closed on Easter, while Kmart and Sears stores are open, according to Boston 25 News. However, some may run on special or limited hours for the day, so be sure to check with your local stores. To find a Kmart location near you, you can check out the store finder here. And, as for Sears, you can check out locations here to search for a nearby store.

The “hot deals” that Sears has going on right now include discounted appliances, clothing, jewelry, outdoor supplies and more. To get a look at some of the “hot deals” for Sears, you can find them here.

To check out all of Kmart’s “hot deals,” you can find them here. There are actually over a thousand deals to choose from and you can narrow down the results by choosing different categories or available items.

For those trying to locate a Dillard’s store, you can use the store locator of the company’s website here. This will help you determine if there are any good deals going on.

If you are looking to shop at Kohl’s, you can check out the promo codes, discounts and current specials on the Kohl’s website here. Find a store near you via the Kohl’s store locator.

As for JCPenney’s, to find a store in your area, check out the store locator here. And, any deals, specials, coupons or promo codes are available here on the JCPenney website. There are also JCPenney store ads to have a look at, if you’re interested.

Other stores that are open today include Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wawa, and Old Navy. Examples of stores that are closed today include Williams-Sonoma, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn, Pier 1 Imports, Ross Stores, Target, TJ Maxx, and Kirkland’s.

On Easter Sunday, sometimes it can be difficult to find places that are open on the holiday. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. If you’re looking for some chat are open today, there are a ton to choose from and they include but are not limited to Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Burger King, Outback Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel, IHOP, Panera, Denny’s, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Red Lobster, and White Castle. Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts stores are also open today.