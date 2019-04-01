Last-Minute April Fools’ Day Pranks for Family & Friends

It’s April Fools’ Day 2019, which means that it’s time for you to bring on the pranks and jokes. And, just because the day has arrived, it doesn’t mean you don’t have time to pull off an awesome prank. Read on for a rundown of some last-minute, quick and easy ideas.

– Take a family or friend’s cell phone and change all the names in their contacts. Or, you can pick and choose what you want to change … If you change ALL of the contacts, you can go with a theme, which can add to the fun. If someone is very protective of their phone, this may not go over well. If they have a locking code on their phone, you may need to watch them for a little while, so you see what code they type in.

– Another easy and fun way to pull off a prank with someone else’s phone is by using their social media or sending prank texts. Start sending crazy or weird messages to some of their contacts or change their Facebook status to something embarrassing.

– If you are old enough and are trying to pull a prank on your parents, this is a good and nerve-wracking one to try out. It should be interesting to see what kind of responses you get from your mom or dad. Write a message asking them about STD’s. Ask your parents if you think you might have possibly given someone an STD, would it be illegal to not notify them. Basically, any STD-related question to a parent can be an effective April Fools’ Day prank.

– Pregnancy and baby pranks. But, first, keep in mind your audience. If someone has had difficulties getting pregnant or has dealt with the loss of an infant, this may not be a good idea. If you’re already pregnant and pretty far along, you can pretend you went into labor or you can pretend you already had the baby and send a photo of a random newborn pic to friends and family. If you aren’t pregnant, this could be the time to do a pretend announcement.

– We’re engaged! Or, we’re married! Getting engaged or eloping is always a quick and easy way to go. Make the announcement online, via phone calls, text messages, whatever. Whether you have been dating someone for a long time, a couple of months or are completely single, this can work, given the right audience … especially when it comes to social media. Be sure to keep an eye out for those commenters who try to blow up your tricks. Delete comments that put doubt into the minds of others.

– Bugs and snakes. Go to a dollar store or a 5 and Below store. Most of these stores have little sections with pranks, like fake parking tickets, whoopie cushions, fake poop, and fake bugs or snakes. If one of these is appealing to you, scoop it up and go about your day. If you purchase some of the fake bugs or snakes and have some squeamish friends and family members, this can be easy. Scatter a couple bugs in the fridge or hide a snake in their laundry. Easy and done.

Happy April Fools’ Day!