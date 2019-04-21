Are Liquor Stores Open on Easter?

Easter Sunday, one of the most popular religious holidays of the year, is a day where family and friends traditionally gather to attend church and share a big brunch. Whatever tradition one chooses to celebrate the Christian holiday, many of these gatherings can include toasts and cheers. While most grocery stores and pharmacies remain open on April 21, 2019, are liquor stores open?

The answer depends on where you live. Many liquor stores will remain open on Easter Sunday unless you live in a county that observes Blue laws, which restricts the purchasing and selling of alcohol on every Sunday. Similar to Chik-Fil-A, a fast food restaurant which remains closed on Sunday whether it’s Easter or not.

When it comes to each of liquor stores’ hours, they should be open for the holiday but may run on limited holiday hours, which means they may close early. You should check in with your local establishments before hopping in your car to do a liquor run. Many drug stores, restaurants and groceries which are typically open 24 hours may have limited hour for which beer, wine and liquor are sold. If an establishment is closed on Christmas Day, it doesn’t always mean that the store is also closed on Easter.

While most restaurants are open on Easter Sunday, some things that are not open today include post offices, banks, and the stock market. Many state liquor stores are closed as well, but it depends on which country of the state you live in. The following 14 states have counties with strict laws when it comes to buying liquor on Sundays: Montana, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Indiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Connecticut.

Liquor and alcohol rules can get especially weird, regardless of what day it is depending on which state you live in. When out dining in Utah, you must order food to be able to buy an alcoholic beverage. However, you’re at a “tavern” establishment, you can just order a drink. In North Carolina, there are laws banning restaurants from offering “drink specials” like by one, get one free, or purchase a meal and get a free beer. On election day in Alaska, any establishment that sells alcohol must remain close until the polls are closed.

For those looking to dine out at a more upscale restaurant to toast on Easter, Ruth’s Chris Steak House will remain open on Easter Sunday, as will Maggiano’s Little Italy, and Fleming’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

The following are all closed on Easter Sunday: Target stores, Federal, state and local government offices, and the stock market.

