Are Marshalls & Ross Stores Open or Closed on Easter 2019?

Happy Easter! If you’re wanting to do some extra shopping, buy some Easter decor or just treat yourself, you might want to stop by Marshalls or Ross clothing stores. But is either store open on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019?

All Marshalls stores are closed on Easter Sunday, although they do open back up on the day after Easter. Marshalls stores are also closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Being closed on Easter is a longstanding tradition with Marshalls. Three years ago, Marshalls noted on Facebook that all of their stores are closed on Easter Sunday. You can find out more details about your local Marshalls here.

As for Ross, the answer is the same. Most Ross Dress for Less stores are closed on Easter Sunday. The store is also typically closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are always some exceptions, so might want to call your local store just to make sure. Ross will be open again with regular hours on Easter Monday. Visit the store locator here to find out about your store.

Right now, there are a lot of spring deals you can take advantage of, even if you have to go on Easter Monday instead of Easter Sunday. Ross currently has a spring shoe event going on, for example. And Marshalls is discounting some of its Easter items. You can often find great deals on Easter items the day after Easter at Marshalls. But sometimes they aren’t so great, as the tweet below shows:

The Emeryville Marshalls store would like to wish you a Happy Belated Easter or whatever. pic.twitter.com/RFGxgPQI1U — David Bloom (@dbloom) May 9, 2015

If you need to buy clothes or Easter decor somewhere today, you can always go to Walmart, Whole Foods, or Sears. They’re all open on Easter. Other options for stores that are typically open include Academy, Bass Pro, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, CVS, dollar stores, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowes, Office Depot, Rite Aid, and more. So as you can see, you still have a lot of shopping options on Easter, even if you can’t visit Ross or Marshalls.