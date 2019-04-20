What Restaurants & Places Are Open on Easter Sunday Near Me 2019?

Easter Sunday 2019 is upon us and some may have solid plans with loved ones, while others may not be celebrating. Whatever the case, there are some options for you to try when it comes to meals and dinner options. There are still a ton of restaurants that are reported to be open on Easter. Plus, we have the rundown on places that are open so that you can find some fun things to do for the day. What is open and what is closed?

Restaurants Open on Easter 2019

If you’d like to try to get a reservation somewhere, you can try OpenTable.com for any remaining options this holiday, in your area. As for the chain restaurants that are open on Easter, there are many to choose from. Applebees, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carrabba’s, Benihana, Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Dunkin Donuts, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Golden Corral, P.F. Chang’s, Houlihan’s, Huddle House, IHOP, Joe’s Crab Shack, McCormick & Schmick’s, Morton’s Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesdays, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Shoney’s, TGIFridays, Waffle House and White Castle. Several restaurants are having special meal deals, to-go options or even buffets for families this Easter. For example, Bob Evans offers a special feast that the company’s website describes as this, “Our Premium Easter Farmhouse Feast is all you need for the perfect holiday meal.” Depending on the store location, you have options to either pick up the feast or get delivery.

Are Gas Stations Open on Easter Sunday 2019

If you are traveling a distance today, be sure to fill your tank. Fortunately, there are now apps to find gas stations that are open near you. One example is Gas Buddy. Another is called Gas Station Finder. Most convenience stores are open, especially if they are attached to open gas stations.

Easter Egg Hunts Near Me 2019

If you are looking for an outdoor activity to do today, there are plenty of community Easter egg hunts, breakfasts, and events happening on Easter Sunday. Some are at restaurants, while others are at churches, community centers, parks, and schools. One easy way to locate events such as egg hunts that are remaining in your area is to type “Easter Egg Hunts Near Me 2019” in Google Search. Good luck!

Are Movie Theaters & Malls Open On Easter

Many shopping malls are closed. But, movie theaters are usually open. According to Bustle, in past years, Walmart, Kmart, Home Depot, Sears, PetSmart and Lowe’s are all open on Easter. So, if you’re bored and are in the mood for shopping, you can hit up one of these spots. Keep in mind that places that are open for the day may have shortened hours for the day.

Banks & Mail Delivery on Easter 2019

Banks are closed on Easter Sunday and some may even shut down for Easter Monday as well. Mail delivery is not an issue for the day, since mail is not delivered on Sundays. But, some packages and deliveries may be delayed because of the holiday. For example, Fedex observes Easter, but UPS reportedly does not. Government offices and financial institutions are closed down for the day, which means the stock market definitely is not open. In fact, the stock market was closed on Good Friday and shut down early on Holy Thursday as well.

It is safe to say that public transportation will be running on its holiday hours schedules, so check with your local services. Public libraries are closed. Some gas stations may be open, while others will be closed or running on limited hours.