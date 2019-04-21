Is Safeway Open on Easter 2019 Near Me?

Happy Easter 2019! Whether you’re wanting to pick something up to celebrate at home or you need to get an appetizer or dessert for that Easter gathering at a friend’s house, you may need to stop by the grocery store for some last-minute purchases. Well, we have some good news for you.

Yes, most Safeway stores are open on Easter Day 2019. In fact, the only day that most Safeway stores are closed during the year is Christmas Day. However, the hours may vary widely.

To find the hours of the Safeway near you on Easter, locate your local Safeway at this link and check on their holiday hours. You may want to also call just to make sure the listed hours are accurate.

Here are a few examples of Safeway store hours on Easter. Remember, pharmacy hours may be different. If you search for your local store, you may get a different Safeway-owned store by a different name if Safeway isn’t in your area:

A Safeway in Denver, Co on Colorado Blvd. is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the pharmacy is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alamo Plaza in Alamo, CA: Open 24 hours including on Easter.

In Tucson AZ on St. Mary’s Road: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Meanwhile, the one in Tucson on E. Broadway Blvd. is open from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.

A Safeway in Aztec, New Mexico is open 6 a.m. to midnight (on E Main St.) One on N. Main St. is open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

So as you can see, hours can vary widely depending on which Safeway you’re visiting.

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Safeway via Instacart, you’ll want to know if your store might have limited hours when you’re placing your order on the app. Even if it’s operating regular hours, there might be fewer shoppers working because of the holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders so they don’t have to go to the grocery store later. So get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before everyone shows up for Easter. And there’s also always the possibility that they’ll run out of whatever you want to order. The shelves can get pretty cleared out for Easter in some locations.