Shoprite & Wegmans Easter Hours 2019

It’s Easter Sunday 2019, which means you may be in need of some last-minute items from the grocery store. Fortunately, most supermarkets are open today, though some may run on shortened holiday hours. In particular, most Wegmans stores should run with their normal schedule for the day, while ShopRite supermarkets may vary when it comes to their operating hours for the day.

According to Patch.com, many ShopRite stores are independently owned, so it can be up to the individual owners what time the store is opened or closed. Customers should check with their local ShopRite market to make sure of the specific hours.

For those with ShopRite Plus Card holders, when you earn enough points shopping, you can earn yourself a free holiday item. If you spent $400 from March 10 – April 20, 2019 and presented your plus card upon each purchase, you have qualified for one of the following:

ShopRite All Natural Frozen Hen Turkey up to 21 lbs.

Cooks Shank half smoked Ham up to 12 lbs.

5 lbs. Hormel Black Label Canned Ham

Shoprite Grade “A” or Shady Brook Frozen Turkey Breast 6 – 9 lbs.

Kosher Frozen Roasting Chicken 5 lbs.

Stouffers 90 – 96 ounces Frozen Lasagna

Tofurky 56 ounces

The holiday special also gives you the option to save $1.49/lb. off any fresh, frozen or Kosher turkey up to 21 lbs.; or save $1.99/lb. off a fresh or frozen turkey breast of Kosher turkey breast. You can also get a Cooks Spiral Sliced Ham for $.99 per pound or Cooks half Butt Smoked Ham for $.10 per pound.

When it comes to Wegmans, those with a Wegmans shoppers card can get specific discounts and coupons, as usual.

Both Wegmans and ShopRite are offering seasonal food items for the holiday. At participating locations, Wegmans has Easter Bread, 3-Layer Lemon Raspberry Cake, Little Debbie Easter Eggs Brownies, and Hot Cross Buns.

If there aren’t any Wegmans or ShopRite stores in your area, no need to worry. Trader Joe’s, Kroger, GIANT, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Publix, you name it … most supermarkets will be open for at least part of the day.

While the meal is important, so is the decor for your Easter celebration. For those who want to make their Easter decorations or cards complete with some nice quotes or Bible verses, read on below for some options.

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.”

– Janine di Giovanni

“The great gift of Easter is hope – Christian hope which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake.”

– Basil Hume

“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.”

– John 11:25-26

“Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime.”

– Martin Luther

“Here is the amazing thing about Easter; the Resurrection Sunday for Christians is this, that Christ in the dying moments on the cross gives us the greatest illustration of forgiveness possible.”

– T. D. Jakes