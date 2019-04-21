Starbucks & Dunkin Donuts Hours Open on Easter 2019

It’s Easter Sunday 2019, which means that there are a ton of promotions and specials going on for the holiday. For those who are looking for some coffee or tasty treats, you are in luck. Both Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have some fun items for the occasion. When it comes to each of the stores’ hours, they should be open for the holiday but may run on limited holiday hours, which means they may close early. You should check with your local establishments.

Currently, Starbucks is offering some festive menu items for the season, but don’t expect Easter egg colored coffees. There are, however, some new items when it comes to the Starbucks Refreshers. Relatively new additions include the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the Violet Drink, the Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, and the Pink Drink.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering some festive items for customers to enjoy this Spring season. According to USA Today, Dunkin’ is offering up Easter Peeps Donuts and Marshmallow Coffee as some of its holiday options. Other new items offered for a limited time this season are the Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade, and Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Also, for the month of April 2019, a medium-sized Cold Brew will be available for $2.00 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily, local time.

In an official press statement made by Dunkin Donuts, the description of the holiday offerings reads, “Available beginning April 1, Dunkin’s PEEPS Donut brings an extra bit of sweetness to spring with white icing, a special green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend and a mini yellow PEEPS Marshmallow Chick on top. New PEEPS Marshmallow Flavored Coffee brings the delightful, creamy taste of classic PEEPS Marshmallow to Dunkin’s hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate. And, although it’s egg-hunting season, fans of both Dunkin’ and PEEPS won’t need to look too hard for these new items, as both will be offered at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last.”

Currently, DD has a mobile app, which is available for downloading. The store’s app is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. Customers can earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie, and they can sign up at www.ddperks.com. So, find a Dunkin Donuts location near you here.

Last year, Dunkin Donuts started testing out a shorter name with some of its customers, using just “Dunkin”. One of the company’s stores in Pasadena, California was to be titled “Dunkin'”, instead of Dunkin Donuts so the company can try out the name. Fortune first reported the news in August 2017, as did many other outlets including CBS. In fact, in an official statement to CBS, the company revealed, “We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign.” No decision about changing the name has been made since we clearly see Dunkin’ Donuts as the name of most locations.