TGI Friday’s & Buffalo Wild Wings Open for Easter 2019 – Menus, Hours, & Deals

This year, Easter falls on April 21. A number of restaurant chains are offering Easter specials and deals, inviting customers who celebrate the holiday and those who don’t into their establishments for meals on Easter Sunday. If you do not have Easter lunch or dinner plans or are looking for a hassle-free option, restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings and TGI Friday’s will be open for take out or dine in.

If you are looking to eat at TGI Friday’s or Buffalo Wild Wings this Easter Sunday, here’s what you should know about their current deals and hours:

TGI Friday’s

Online, TGI Friday’s is advertising $5 mimosas and “all your favorite entreés” for an Easter meal, and they recommend you make a reservation online in advance. On their expansive menu, they have salad, pasta, steak, chicken, seafood, and burger entreés including Dragon-Glaze Salmon, Cajun Shrimp and Chicken pasta, and BBQ Chicken Salad. They also have a number of desserts and appetizers for the table to enjoy as a whole. For their complete menu, click here.

In general, TGI Friday’s is open on Sundays starting at 11am and closes around midnight or 1am; to find out the exact hours your local TGI Friday’s will be open on Easter Sunday, use their store locator here. If you would rather order takeout, their menu is available for order online here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings does not appear to have any Easter specials in observance of the holiday, but they will be open for in-restaurant and take out service. To find out the hours of operation for your local Buffalo Wild Wings or to place an order, click here.

For the month of April, Buffalo Wild Wings has a number of Beer specials. Their featured draft beer is Goose Island Next Coast IPA, their brew series is Marathon 26.2 by Boston Beer, their domestic beers of the month are Miller Light and Coors Light, and the craft beer of the month is Lagunitas IPA.

Though not associated with Easter, Buffalo Wild Wings has a limited edition wing flavor available now in celebration of the final season of Game of Thrones. The flavor is named “Dragon Fire,” and was originally only supposed to be available for the show’s season 8 premiere episode. There is a new episode of Game of Thrones airing at 9pm on Easter Sunday, so if you are planning to watch the show tonight, this would be an easy GOT-themed food to serve at your viewing party.