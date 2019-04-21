Trader Joe’s & Whole Foods: When Are They Open on Easter Sunday 2019?

Easter is on Sunday, April 21st this year. If you celebrate the holiday, you will most likely be hosting or attending an Easter meal and may need to make a trip to your local grocery store to pick up supplies. Even if you are not observing Easter today, Sunday is a popular day to grocery shop, and Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s will be open to accommodate customers.

Whole Foods is open seven days a week, and will be open for the Easter holiday. For a list of Whole Food locations nearest you and their Sunday hours, click here.

If you have Amazon Prime and are in need of last-minute Easter supplies, Whole Foods advertises on their website that they also have free 2-hour delivery available in select zip codes. So if you are in an area where Amazon Fresh delivers in that 2-hour time frame, shopping online for those missing ingredients or spur of the moment food ideas would be an easy way to get what you need without having to leave your family or the food you are preparing.

Whole Foods has a number of weekly deals at each of their stores. To find out the best sales going on now at your nearest Whole Foods store, click here.

On Instagram, Whole Foods has been sharing a number of Easter-inspired brunch recipes and inspiration on their social media, including quiche, muffins, Easter bunny and egg-shaped cookies, and guacamole deviled eggs.

According to Trader Joe’s Instagram account, all of their Trader Joe’s store locations are open on Easter Sunday until 5pm. The one exception is their Portland, Maine store which will be closed until Monday. To locate your closest Trader Joe’s store location, use their store locator and directory here.