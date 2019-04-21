Walmart & Target Easter Hours Near Me 2019: Are They Open?

It’s Easter Sunday 2018 and you may need some last minute gifts to add to your Easter baskets. Or, you may just want to hang out and shop. So, what’s the deal? Are Walmart and Target open or closed?

Walmart is open for business while Target is not. For Walmart, stores should adhere to their normal Sunday hours, but it’s important to make sure of exact times. To check out your local store hours for Walmart, use the Walmart “store finder” here. Find here some of the special products that Walmart is offering for the Easter holiday. There are Easter Baking Essentials, Easter Baskets, Easter Toys, you name it.

As for Target, its holiday schedule runs differently than Walmart. The holidays on which Target is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (limited hours), Black Friday (extended hours), Christmas Eve (extended hours), and New Year’s Eve. Easter is not included.

On Easter Sunday 2019, it can be hard to find your favorite stores or places that are open. Restaurants, however, generally have a lot of options, as many families like to go out to eat. If you’re looking for casual food, there are several restaurants and chains still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Burger King, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa, and White Castle. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop restaurants that remain open for today, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location or you could be out of luck when you arrive. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open year-round and its locations are generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Easter Sunday. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for Easter include Boston Market, Dunkin’ Donuts, participating TGIFriday’s locations, and Starbucks.

When it comes to gas stations, most 24-hour places are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station.

Convenience stores open on Easter include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. You can find a Rite Aid near you, here to search the store locations. State liquor stores vary in their hours for the holiday. Many state liquor stores have limited hours on Sundays, so, it’s important to check with your local establishments. With the holiday, some states have their liquor stores all closed, while other states, like Massachusetts, are open, as reported by Metro.