Is Winn-Dixie Open on Easter 2019?

With Easter Day arriving on April 21, 2019, you’re probably wondering if your local grocery store is open or closed. Although many stores close on Easter, Winn-Dixie isn’t one of them. Winn-Dixie will be open on Easter 2019.

Of course, hours may vary because of Easter and some local stores might close earlier. Use Winn-Dixie’s locator search to find out your local store’s hours, phone number, and address. You might want to call first before you head over.

You can find a full list of Winn-Dixie coupons here. You can also see their Easter deals here. They’re having a lot of specials right now, so it’s likely that something you buy will have a coupon to go with it. Their Easter selection includes Butterball ground turkey for $2.99 in some locations, Buy 2 Get 1 Free participating cookies, one gallon of milk free with four Kellogg’s cereals, BOGO Cheetos or Fritos, BOGO popcorn shrimp or Tilapia bites, BOGO Mayfield’s ice cream, BOGO Kraft salad dressing, and more. The stores also have Smithfield Shank Portion smoked hame and half spiral sliced ham that would be great for an Easter dinner, or boneless center cut pork chops. Rotisserie chicken is another great option for an Easter meal.

Many stores also have an online grocery available, where you can save time by shopping online and having your groceries delivered to you. That would be an extra special feature for a busy day like Easter.

Winn-Dixie stores are typically open on most major holidays, including Labor Day, New Year’s, and other holidays. However, the stores do typically close on Christmas Day in most locations.

The Winn-Dixie website shares, “Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.”

Here are other stores that are open on Easter. You can also go to Walmart, Whole Foods, or Sears. They’re all open on Easter. Other options for stores that are typically open include Academy, Bass Pro, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, CVS, dollar stores, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowes, Office Depot, Rite Aid, and more. So as you can see, you still have a lot of shopping options on Easter. You can start out at Winn-Dixie and then move on to any of these other locations if you don’t find everything you need.