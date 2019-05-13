Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

Aaron Rodgers made a cameo appearance on tonight’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, and fans had mixed reactions about his cameo. It’s not uncommon for the showrunners of GoT to invite celebrities on the show; country music artist Chris Stapleton and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney both made cameo appearances on earlier episodes of season 8, Ed Sheeran made a controversial appearance during season 7, and J.R.R. Tolkien’s great-grandson Royd Tolkien made a guest appearance in season 5, among many, many others.



Speculation of a possible Rodgers cameo started Wednesday after Green Bay Packers writer Aaron Nagler tweeted that Rodgers would appear on GoT, and on Thursday, Rodgers appeared to confirm the news in an interview. Rodgers appeared at the Kentucky Derby last week when he was asked if he would appear in a Game of Thrones TV show or movie. He simply responded, “Episode 5, Game of Thrones” before walking away. He also added a hashtag to one of his posts back in April, writing #episode5shouldbegood.

However, the reason Ed Sheeran’s season 7 cameo as a Lannister soldier was so controversial was because many fans thought that using a major, well-known figure like the pop singer was a cheap sellout by the showrunners. Most of the other cameos were so nonchalant and disguised that it was hard to tell that there was a celeb appearance on the show, and the fact that they didn’t even attempt to downplay Sheeran’s cameo angered many GoT fans.

However, there is nothing to fear from Rodgers’ cameo this evening, since it was literally the smallest and most insignificant of all cameo appearances. Unless you really know that man’s face, and can spot it in a flash, it’s pretty hard to catch his appearance, but here it is:

His cameo was definitely a far cry from Ed Sheeran’s, whose cameo involved a long scene of (surprisingly friendly) Lannister soldiers sitting and chatting with Arya Stark, and obviously a little clip of Sheeran singing. Rodgers was basically a quick, half-shot of him standing in formation with a handful of other soldiers, staring straight ahead. He’s even three people in, so it’s hard to catch unless you’re really looking for his face.

So what do fans think of one of the biggest and most well-known quarterbacks in the NFL making an appearance on the show? Most had pretty hilarious, sarcastic reactions to his appearance. Check out a roundup of the best memes and Twitter reactions to his cameo below:

Aaron Rodgers did a great job in tonight’s episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tyjPtMHRLS — John Wilson Booth (@TheGoldenChild1) May 13, 2019

Aaron Rodgers makes his appearance on Game of Thrones. Killed it. #gameofthrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/gbyP5ddScp — Ricky Sgrigs (@RichardSgrignol) May 13, 2019

Cleganebowl is the closest Aaron Rodgers is getting to a bowl game this year. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lG9yIaSZm6 — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) May 13, 2019

This post will continue to be updated as more memes and reactions flood the internet. Did we miss any of your favorites? Drop them in the comments below, and tune in next week for the series finale of Game of Thrones at 9/8c, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 “The Last of the Starks” IMDb Ratings

