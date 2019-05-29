LOOK: Ansel Elgort Posts 17 Shirtless Selfies on Instagram… Is He Okay?

Most people get nervous to post one photo on Instagram, worried that nobody will like it or that it’s not filtered the right way. However, actor Ansel Elgort is not most people. The 25 year-old Baby Driver star is one of the most sought after celebrities in Hollywood, and when he decided to post a picture for his 10 million followers, he didn’t just post one, he posted an entire series. And not just three or four pictures. On Tuesday night, Anself filled up his followers’ feed with a series of 17 shirtless selfies, all in a quick succession.

The response on Twitter was a mixture of worried followers thinking “Does he need help?” to thankful fans merely noting that “Ansel Elgort looks good from every angle.” There was also wonder if his account was hacked, since the last time he posted on Instagram was back in April.

However, Ansel’s longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, commented on one of the photos herself. Giving him the stamp of approval she wrote, “I think this one is the best but they’re all good tbh.”

It’s hard to disagree with Violetta, because they do all look so similar. The only difference between each photo is the slight tilt of the head, or if his phone is also visible in the picture. A few could actually be repeats, it’s hard to tell.

So, the main question still remains: Why? Why post almost 20 photos of your face on social media, especially when all the pictures look like carbon copies of one another. The final bunch he posted shows that at some point, Ansel did decide to switch things up, and slick his hair back.

Ansel is a good looking young man, and he’s also in one of the most stable relationships in Hollywood. This isn’t a thirst trap for ladies, so the Twitterverse had questions

https://twitter.com/cyalayIa/status/1133600249912733696

Is Ansel Elgort having a mental breakdown on instagram rn — TALIA (@TaliaCBrown) May 29, 2019

Ansel Elgort is like me taking a million different selfies of myself until I find the perfect one. Except he actually posted all of his attempts. pic.twitter.com/L8BIo4NOOV — piper (@piperrbwell) May 29, 2019

Ansel Elgort is on a Patrick Bateman kick in his last 3 photos though — dave. (@TheRebelDave) May 29, 2019

ok but how tf does Ansel Elgort look good from every single angle — ً (@taaniaochoa) May 29, 2019

ansel elgort spamming the insta feed is all i need tonight — nath 🤠 (@NFerenzi) May 29, 2019

There could be numerous answers as to why Elgort would go crazy posting selfies of himself from every different angle, and maybe he was just feeling himself on a Tuesday night. Or maybe, he knows the trailer for one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 is being released on Wednesday morning and he wants to drum up some attention for his upcoming film, The Goldfinch.

Based on Donna Tartt’s best selling novel, The Goldfinch stars Elgort and Academy Award winner, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Luke Wilson. Directed by John Crowley, the movie won’t be released in theatre until September 13. However, there’s already big hype for the trailer dropping on May 29 at 9 a.m. ET. So if Ansel took off his shirt off the night before to get people talking, it worked.

In the film, Elgort plays the lead role of Theo Decker, who at 13-years-old, steals a painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art after it’s hit by a terrorist attack. He survives with the stolen painting, but his mother does not. The dramatic story follows Theo in the aftermath, showing how this event continues to shake him well into adulthood.

