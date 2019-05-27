Is Dominos & Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Memorial Day, 2019?

It’s Memorial Day and you might be looking for a quick snack or slice of pizza as you head back home from a long weekend of celebrating. If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, and are looking for some last-minute dining options, both Dominos and Pizza Hut have you covered.

Both pizza restaurants are open on Memorial Day, although hours of operation may vary depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by. Dominos is usually open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Also, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Dominos hours by clicking here, and Pizza Hut here.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Dominos and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Thanksgiving Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

It looks like the only holiday that both restaurants are closed early for is Christmas Day every year, although the hours on each of the above holidays are subject to change.

Both pizza joints specialize in pizza, wings, pasta and breadsticks, as well as a few desserts such as cinnamon sticks, Hershey’s chocolate brownies, cookie cakes and bread twists. The store also offers a variety of sodas to choose from, and Pizza Hut has started its own line of calzones.

“At Pizza Hut, we don’t just make pizza. We make people happy,” Pizza Hut’s website states. “Pizza Hut was built on the belief that pizza night should be special, and we carry that belief into everything we do. With more than 60 years of experience under our belts, we understand how to best serve our customers through tried and true service principles: We create food we’re proud to serve and deliver it fast, with a smile.”

Dominos has a similar story, and opened their first store in 1960. Since then, the store has patented insulated bags to keep pizzas oven-hot during delivery, created an extra-sturdy pizza box to avoid moisture buildup on pizzas, and even invented a 3 dimensional car-top sign, which is “currently used by a variety of industries, including taxis and driving schools.”

If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing and you’re still looking for something to eat, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.

Did you do anything fun and exciting over the holiday weekend? Let us know in the comments below, and have a safe time wrapping up Memorial Day weekend!

