When Is Father’s Day 2019? What Date Is It?

As Mother’s Day 2019 comes to an end and you’ve spent the day celebrating the special mothers and maternal figures in your life, you might be thinking it’s time to start planning for Father’s Day. Businesses will start offering specials and marketing for the commercial holiday in the next couple of weeks, but there’s still time to come up with ways to show some extra love and appreciation for your dad.

Father’s Day, like Mother’s Day, falls on a Sunday every year. While Mother’s Day is always the second Sunday in May, Father’s Day is the second Sunday in June. This year, Father’s Day is on June 16.

In 2020, Father’s Day will be on June 21; in 2021, it will be celebrated on June 20.

According to History Channel, Mother’s Day was a national holiday long before Father’s Day became one. President Woodrow Wilson made it an official holiday in 1914, years after almost all of the states were already observing it; he said its purpose was to honor “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America.”

In 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd tried to create an equivalent to Mother’s Day in order to honor her father, who raised her and her five siblings as a single parent. The state of Washington, thanks to her efforts, celebrated the first Father’s Day in 1910. The holiday was not observed as an official, national holiday until 1972.

Since Father’s Day is on a Sunday, that means there will be activities and event opportunities in celebration of the holiday all weekend long. Plus, June 16 is only days before the start of the summer season, so good weather will allow you to take your celebrating outdoors. As they do for Mother’s Day, the MLB celebrates fathers with specialty uniforms in theme with the holiday. The designs for this years’ Father’s Day hats have already been revealed, but fans have been critical of their robin egg blue, tie-dyed look.

Once Mother’s Day is over, expect to see advertisements for Father’s Days deals and sales for popular brands and stores. T-Mobile has offered a cell phone deal for military families in celebration of the holiday, and Amazon can be expected to offer discounts online to entice shopping over that holiday weekend.