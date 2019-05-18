Game of Thrones Finale Watch Party Food & Ideas

The finale episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday night, and millions will be watching around the globe. If you’re planning on throwing a viewing party for you and your friends to enjoy the end of GOT together, there are a number of fun themed foods and ideas to help you say goodbye to HBO’s mega-hit show.

At the start of season 8, we shared a number of our favorite GOT-inspired foods and recipes to serve at your Game of Thrones premiere party. That list, complete with links to complete recipes, can be found here. Just make sure you have at least one chicken dish on the menu, to pay respects to Sandor “The Hound” Clegane. As a prep-free snack to put out for guests, you could also purchase the GOT Oreos that Nabisco released ahead of the season premiere. They are on sale at Target and Walmart for under $3 a package.

Buzzfeed’s Tasty came up with several GOT-based cocktails for your party, which they named “The Debt Payer,” “Dragon Mother,” “Winter Is Here,” and “Ice Zombie.” You could make one of those recipes as a punch to serve along with your spread, or purchase the Game of Thrones wine or Johnnie Walker “White Walker” whiskey.

Making a playlist for the party could not be easier, especially since a number of the music industry’s top recording artists joined together to create an album of original songs inspired by the show. You can stream the For the Throne album on Spotify here. Alternatively, you can stream this Game of Thrones album of music written for the series by Ramin Djawadi.

The series finale episode airs at 9pm and runs for 80 minutes. While the episode will be the focus of your viewing party, you may want to have some activities prepared for before and after the episode. Before the episode airs, ask all of your guests to write their name and top predictions for the episode on a piece of paper, answering questions like “Who will sit on the Iron Throne in the end” “Who lives?” “Who dies?” and “Will Jon ever pet Ghost?” There are also a number of Game of Thrones-themed board games you could play, including Monopoly and Risk.

To decorate your party, you could choose the colors of your favorite House, or the one you believe will wind up on the throne at the end. Since Daenerys left the city of King’s Landing burnt to the ground last episode, you could also throw a “rubble party,” moving any furniture you have out of the space and replacing it with rock and debris-colored pillows and blankets for your guests to sit on.