Grumpy Cat: The Best Memes, Gifs & Quotes

Grumpy Cat, arguably one of the most famous cats to ever grace the internet, has passed away at age 7 after complications arose from a urinary tract infection. Her heartbroken family posted a tribute to Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, on Twitter announcing the news of her death.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” the post reads.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

The cat first rose to prominence seven years ago, after her owner posted a photo to Reddit, captioned “Meet grumpy cat.” Known for her permanent scowl and grumpy demeanor, Grumpy Cat stole the hearts of millions across the world with her perpetual frown. Most pictures of Grumpy Cat were usually accompanied with bold phrases to help humans express grumpy thoughts. Probably the most famous phrase, which captioned thousands of memes, was “I had fun once. It was awful.”

Grumpy Cat’s sour expression was named the Meme of the Year at the 2013 Webby Awards, beating out “Gangnam Style” and “Harlem Shake.” She even has her own official Grumpy Cat merchandise shop, where her likeness has appeared on hundreds of different items, including t-shirts, tank tops, hats and backpacks. She starred in a Lifetime Christmas movie called “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever,” booked a cover for New York Magazine, and even landed at No. 7 on the New York Times’ best-seller list for her own book, according to the New York Times.

The cat’s famous scowl was the result of feline dwarfism, according to her owner, Tabatha Bundesen. She was a mixed-breed cat, but her family was unsure of what exactly she was mixed with.

Despite her frown, Grumpy Cat’s family assured the world that she was anything but grumpy. “She is a super cute and cuddly kitty and loves to be held and rubbed,” they wrote on her website.

She became an internet celebrity in September 2012, when Bundesen’s brother Bryan posted photos showing her in all her disgruntled glory on the r/pics sub-Reddit. She became an instant celebrity after users on the platform started posting countless Photoshopped variations of Grumpy Cat’s photo, while the photo’s original Imgur page reached 1,030,000 views in the first 48 hours, according to CNN.

In honor of Grumpy Cat’s life, fans of the sweet and sour feline have posted hundreds of their favorite memes on Twitter and Instagram. There have already been plenty of new memes created to show just how excited Grumpy Cat must be feeling to cross the rainbow bridge:

Others shared photos of just how famous Grumpy Cat had become, with plenty of celebrities having met the famous feline over the years:

RIP Grumpy Cat (real name Tardar Sauce), who will forever live on in the hearts of meme lovers throughout the ages. pic.twitter.com/SLnIIGwcdI — Killer Kitsch (@killer_kitsch) May 17, 2019

We lost the best of the best today 😭 Grumpy Cat – goddess of all memes, you will be missed. You didn’t even have to try to make your trademark face. You did it in your sleep… I AM NOT WORTHY.

RIP, Tardar Sauce. 💜😾✨ pic.twitter.com/fvcWVaZl5d — Laina (@laina622) May 17, 2019

The rest of the internet posted their favorite memes and quotes in an attempt to bring some happiness to an otherwise-unhappy, depressing day. Check out a roundup of our favorites below:

in honour of grumpy cat, here are some memes from 2012 pic.twitter.com/41yCZ2iFx5 — blanche (@mushroomdodie) May 17, 2019

My favorite Grumpy Cat meme… pic.twitter.com/Gs9A8nAy1n — Juliemh (@Juliemh3) May 17, 2019

The only good meme is a Grumpy Cat meme. pic.twitter.com/kkStNO2LQX — T. Dorje (@TDorjeArt) May 17, 2019

Did we miss any of your favorite Grumpy Cat memes? And R.I.P. to a beloved internet sensation, whose frown will live on through countless memes and gifs for many years to come.

