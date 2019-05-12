Happy Mother’s Day Quotes for Cards 2019

Happy Mother’s Day! Are you trying to decide what to write inside your mom’s greeting card this year? Do you need a clever or nice message to send her via email? Whatever the case, we’ve collected some quotes, short rhymes and wishes to send out for Mother’s Day. Read on below.

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day …

to hide the fact that I’m your favorite

Happy Mother’s Day!

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

There’s a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother.

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.

– Jewish proverb

Neurotics build castles in the air, psychotics live in them. My mother cleans them.

– Rita Rudner

Thank you, Mom, for always being there for me,

And I hope you know that I can see,

All of the amazing things that you do,

There is no mother quite like you.

– WishesPoems.com

My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.

– George Washington

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.

– Marguerite Duras

Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom! We don’t say it enough, but we really appreciate all that you do for us every day. You truly are the glue that holds our family together!

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love, and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.

– Stevie Wonder

If you are a mom, you are a superhero, period.

– Rosie Pope

It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.

– The Golden Girls

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.

– Abraham Lincoln

Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.

– Oprah Winfrey

Mom, I got all my best qualities from you.

Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us?

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.

– Unknown

To the best mom in the world, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being chief cook, counselor, taxi-driver, cheerleader, and best all-round mom in the world.

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

My mother taught me about the power of inspiration and courage, and she did it with a strength and a passion that I wish could be bottled.

– Carly Fiorina

I don’t care how old I am. If I lose my mom in the Supermarket, I will panic.

– Memions

Because of you, I am me. Happy Mothers Day!

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood when I needed a friend.

Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson.

Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.

– Sarah Malin