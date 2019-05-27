Labor Day 2019: When Is the Holiday Date?

Labor Day weekend falls on the first Monday in September, so for those of you who are coming off a long holiday weekend celebrating Memorial Day, you might want to start making plans for your next long weekend. Labor Day 2019 falls on Monday, September 2 this year.

Aside from celebrating the end of summer (and ushering in the Autumn season), Labor Day is meant to pay tribute to the working class men and women in the country. The day honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the country.

According to Office Holidays, Labor Day weekend has been celebrated as a national holiday in the United States and Canada since 1894.

“Labor Day differs in every essential way from the other holidays of the year in any country,” said Samuel Gompers, founder and longtime president of the American Federation of Labor. “All other holidays are in a more or less degree connected with conflicts and battles of man’s prowess over man, of strife and discord for greed and power, of glories achieved by one nation over another. Labor Day…is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race, or nation.”

The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union, according to Office Holidays. “In 1884 the first Monday in September was selected as the holiday, and the Central Labor Union urged similar organizations in other cities to follow the example of New York and celebrate a ‘workingmen’s holiday’ on that date. The idea spread with the growth of labor organizations, and in 1885 Labor Day was celebrated in many industrial centers of the country,” the site reports.

Similar to Memorial Day weekend, many Americans across the country often plan celebrations for the long weekend, which usually includes plenty of camping, cookouts, bonfires and drinking. There are often parades to celebrate the holiday as well, and many use Labor Day weekend as a chance to take out boats and kayaks for one last “hurrah” before fall rolls in and temperatures start to cool.

Do you have any big plans for Labor Day this year? Let us know in the comments below, and have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

READ NEXT: Memorial Day 2020: When Is the Date Next Year?