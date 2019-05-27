Lowe’s & Home Depot Deals & Sales: Memorial Day, 2019

Memorial day 2019 is here, and with it comes plenty of excellent deals and sales at stores across the country. Lowe’s and Home Depot are no exception, and they have some pretty great deals to honor the holiday.

Read on for details on Memorial Day sales and items at Lowe’s Home Improvement and Home Depot below:

Deals Include Sales on Appliances, Gardening Tools & Lawn Equipment, Among Much More

Lowe’s already offers a 10 percent discount to all military personnel and veterans every day to honor those who have served. The department store is also offering a variety of extra deals and savings for those who need to pick up a few things for around the house, including deals on gardening supplies, yard equipment, patio furniture and more. For a full list of Lowe’s Memorial Day deals, click here.

Select patio sets are marked down 30 percent, various lawn mowers and power equipment is on sale anywhere between 10 and 25 percent, and many kitchen appliances are marked down 31 percent.

Home Depot also offers a plethora of deals for home improvement items during the holiday weekend. The department store is offering up to 40 percent off select kitchen appliances, patio furniture and lawn equipment, as well as $10-40 off gallons of paint, 15 percent off several brands of grills, and more.

They are also offering a free select power tool with a $99 battery kit purchase, five for $10 bags of various colored mulch, and two for $10 bags of potting soil. For a full list of Home Depot’s Memorial Day sales, click here.

Many of these deals only last for one day, so make sure to stop by your local Lowe’s or Home Depot to take advantage of the savings! Local store hours may vary by location, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

A Short History of Memorial Day & Why Stores Offer Deals Over The Holiday Weekend

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated after the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to History.com. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. It also unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season.

“The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 1865, claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and required the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries,” History.com reports. By the 1860s, Americans across the country began holding springtime tributes to the countless soldiers who died during the Civil War. Decorating gravestones, leaving tributes for the dead, and reciting prayers became a common practice in the U.S. in the years following the war.

As we approach #MemorialDay, we remember those who died while defending our great nation. We also honor the sacrifices of their families who bore the grief and sorrow of loss. Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/YrhTGvcBez — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 26, 2019

Several decades later, Memorial Day was officially declared a federal holiday and the date was changed. According to History.com, in 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees; the change went into effect in 1971. Also, each year on Memorial Day, a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Many department stores and restaurants across the country choose to offer big deals and savings on Memorial Day to honor and remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to keep America free while serving in the U.S. military.

