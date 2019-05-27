Memorial Day 2019 Fireworks Near Me

Today is Memorial Day, which means there are many celebrations being held around the nation. It is a federal and state holiday and is celebrated each year on the final Monday in May. This means that many people will be looking out for fireworks shows and displays. Read on to find out which fireworks shows will be held near you.

Each state will be holding multiple fireworks shows. In Brooklyn, New York, there will be a Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. ET. The 151-year-old parade starts on 78th Street and Third Avenue and finishes at John Paul Jones Park in Bay Ridge with a memorial service and a 21-gun salute by the U.S. Army. According to Rove, the parade will be followed by fireworks, picnics and parties, BBQ hangouts in the evening. Click here for additional events in New York.

Families are encouraged to attend the Memorial Day RiverFest in Green Cove Springs, Florida. The event is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Heritage Spring Park, and includes “pony rides, bounce houses and slides, train rides, face painting, and more.” RiverFest also features live entertainment throughout the day and fireworks at night. Click here for more Florida information.

Chicago will be hosting a Memorial Day Weekend Sunset Booze Cruise today. Boarding time is between 6:15-6:50 p.m. and departure is 7 p.m. Tickets for the Sunset Booze Cruise are between $10-30, and you must be 21 to board. There will be music, food, and a prime view for a fireworks show in the evening. For more information about events in Illinois, click here.

Philadelphia residents should definitely check out the if they want fireworks.

Dallas, Texas will be hosting a Memorial Day concert and fireworks display at Flag Poll Hill. The concert will feature the Miss America 2019 Nia Imani Franklin and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, who will perform patriotic songs. The evening wraps up with an “explosive” fireworks show. Don’t miss it! Click here if you want more info about fireworks in the Texas area.

For those living in Denver, Colorado, be sure to check out the “Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks” at Elitch Gardens. According to Westword, the fireworks display will start at the amusement park’s closing time of 10 p.m. Inside viewing is free with your daily ticket or season pass, but you also check out the fireworks from Denver skyline or the heights of Highland.

For additional locations and events, check your local media outlets and times.

There has been some controversy surrounding fireworks, and whether they can be sold to private parties. This is especially the case in Michigan, where there are 12 days where local governments cannot prohibit fireworks from being set off. Before recent legislation changes, there were 30 days year-round protected by the state government.

Michigan natives can set off fireworks on the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend until from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Rep. Jim Lilly was responsible for making the legislative change changes for fireworks in the state, as well as throughout the country. “Our families and neighbors are demanding that their local communities be given more control over when fireworks can be used, and these new laws are a huge move in the right direction,” Lilly told MLive.

“We’re making this change because local governments know what’s in the best interests of their residents when it comes to fireworks rules,” he added. “What works in one community may not work in another, and there must be more flexibility.”