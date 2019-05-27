Are the Banks & Stock Market Open on Memorial Day 2019?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means there is no mail and most finances are put on hold for today as well. While most banks are closed, a few do choose to stay open, so it is best to check with your local branches to make sure. Online banking and ATMs will, of course, remain open, as always, though transactions like money transfers may not show up or become available until the next business day.

In addition to bank activity being put on hold, the stock market is also closed. According to Right Line, additional holidays that the stock market is closed on include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day), Good Friday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. In addition, as reported by Right Line, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE AMEX, the Federal Reserve Bank and NASDAQ will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 3, 2019. The NYSE, NYSE AMEX and NASDAQ will also close trading early (at 1 p.m. ET) on Friday, November 29, 2019, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

According to Saving Advice, a couple banks will stay OPEN at certain branches and they are usually branches that are located in grocery stores. However, you should check with the local branches as they may have limited hours and not all branches are participating.

Banks that are CLOSED for the holiday include Citibank, Bank of America, HSBC, Keybank, Citizens Bank, Sovereign Bank, Capital One, Chase, Regions Bank, TD Bank, Union Bank, and Wells Fargo. Go Banking Rates reports additional banks that are closed as well. The full list of closures includes:

Credit unions, brokerages, post offices, libraries, and many state liquor stores should be closed as well. Any city, county, federal and state offices are closed, which means the Department of Motor Vehicles and any court proceedings are not open. Schools are also closed. Other federal holidays for 2019 include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in May, each year, and this year’s holiday is on May 27, 2019. As far as transportation goes, check your local schedules for trains and buses’ holiday schedules. For example, NJ Transit will operate its buses, trains and light rail on a holiday schedule, so it’s important to use the NJ Transit station-to-station trip planner in order to check arrival and departure times.

Often on Memorial Day, there are special sales and additional deals in restaurants for members of the military, as well as regular patrons. Many active military and veterans get a discount or freebies in certain restaurants or stores for Memorial Day. It’s a time to honor those who have served or died for their country.