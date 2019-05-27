Memorial Day Memes 2019

Happy Memorial Day! Today the United States honors the men and women who have died in the Armed Forces, and the brave sacrifices they made. Many U.S citizens will celebrate by having cookouts and visiting cemeteries to play tribute to their deceased friends and family. Here’s a look at some of the best memes for Memorial Day.

A huge source for Memorial Day memes is the patented cookouts that most families will be having. Some poked fun at the time-honored tradition of having to balance a paper plate on your knees while you eat, while others used gifs and screenshots from classic films like The Dark Knight and La Bamba to convey their prowess on the grill. Check them out below.

There were variations on this cookout theme, from listing off the things needed to properly barbecue, to that one guest who can’t cook and who was asked to bring a bag of ice. One particular meme shows a man sitting down with three plates of food with the caption: “The one who brought nothing to the cookout.”

Another example posted below perfectly sums up the dichotomy of Memorial Day. The meme has a confused still of Philip J. Fry from Futurama with the caption: “Not sure if its Memorial Day… or National Barbecue Day.”

Then there were the memes that focused on the patriotic side of Memorial Day, and how the courageous acts of those who served in the Armed Forces preserved our liberties and freedoms. One user took a meme of the character Bill Lumbergh from Office Space to go after those who confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. The latter holiday honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength and laws of the country.

Another comical meme uses an image of a bald eagle to make a joke about going out with friends on Memorial Day. The caption rhetorically asks if you are “free” this weekend, only to have the eagle look into the distance and proclaim “I’m always free” as a nod to the efforts of the Armed Forces. Check out these particular memes below.