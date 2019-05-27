Memorial Day Poems & Quotes 2019

Memorial Day is a federal holiday for remembering people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, and you may be spending the day with a veteran, or honoring a deceased family member. Read on for famous poems and quotes that best summarize the holiday.

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.” – John Thune

John Thune is a politician serving as the senior United States Senator from South Dakota. This quote perfectly sums up the pride that Americans will be feeling on Memorial Day, as well as acknowledging the sacrifices that were made to preserve our way of life.

“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” – George S. Patton

George S. Patton was a General of the United States Army who commanded the U.S. Seventh Army in the Mediterranean theater during World War II. This quote speaks to the bravery of people who died serving in the Armed Forces, and how we should focus on the important things that they achieved.

“I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” – Nathan Hale

Nathan Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. He was eventually captured by the British and executed. This remains one of the nation’s most iconic quotes, and it speaks to the selflessness and courageousness that soldiers have exhibited since the 1770s.

“137 years later, Memorial Day remains one of America’s most cherished patriotic observances. The spirit of this day has not changed – it remains a day to honor those who died defending our freedom and democracy.” – Doc Hastings

Doc Hastings is a member of the Republican Party who served as the U.S. Representative for Washington’s 4th congressional district. This quote stands out for its perspective, as it points to the lasting relevance of Memorial Day in American culture.

“True patriotism isn’t cheap. It’s about taking on a fair share of the burden of keeping America going.” – Robert Reich

Robert Reich is a politician who served as the Secretary of Labor from 1993 to 1997. His quote focuses on the sacrifices that the men and women in the Armed Forces made to preserve the American way of life.

“The Day of Memories!—Remembering what? The cannon’s roar, the hissing of the shot? The weary hospital, the prison pen? The widow’s tears, the groans of stalwart men? The bitterness of fratricidal strife? The pangs of death, the sharper pangs of life? Nay, let us quite forget the whole of these, Upon our sacred Day of Memories.” – Amos Russel Wells

This poem is called “Memorial Day” and it was written by Amos Russel Wells. Amos was an editor, author, and professor who taught Greek and geology at Antioch College.

“America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels.” – Claudia Pemberton

Claudia Pemberton is an American author. Some of her most notable books include Love Leaves No One Behind and Love Leads the Way. She is a member of the Military Writers Society of America and the American Authors Association.

“Veterans are a symbol of what makes our nation great, and we must never forget all they have done to ensure our freedom.” – Rodney Frelinghuysen

Rodney Frelinghuysen is an American politician who served as the U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 11th congressional district from 1995 to 2019.

“The brave die never, though they sleep in dust, their courage nerves a thousand living men.” – Minot J. Savage

Minot J. Savage was an American author, Unitarian minister, and psychical researcher. During his lifetime, he wrote several books dealing with issues of religion and survival.

“Bravely they laid their all upon the altar, Counting as naught the sacrifice and pain, Theirs but to do and die without a falter— Ours to enjoy the victory and the gain.” – Elizabeth Robbins Berry

This poem is called “The Unknown Dead”, and it was originally published in the 1909 “Patriotic Selections for Memorial Day, Flag Day and Other Patriotic Anniversaries.” It was written by American poet Elizabeth Robbins Berry.