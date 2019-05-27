Memorial Day Weekend 2019 Events & Things To Do Near Me

Memorial Day Weekend 2019 kicked off on Friday, May 24, the three day holiday which marks the unofficial start of summer. While there are numerous events, art fairs, and concerts taking place all weekend to celebrate this national holiday, the official day of remembrance, for which Americans take time to honor all the service men and women who lost their lives while serving the United States military, is on Monday, May 27.

Schools, banks, the stock market, and the federal government remain closed on Memorial Day, which means the many people who have the day off from work can take advantage of all the fun parades, fireworks, barbecues, and free events taking place across America.

For those that weren’t lucky enough to get away on vacation, fear not. Here’s a list of Memorial Day Weekend events and activities happening nearby…

See a Fireworks Show

There’s something inherently American and wonderfully magical about watching a fireworks show, which makes it the perfect way to cap off Memorial Day Weekend. To track down where there’s a fireworks display happening in town, google “Memorial Day Weekend 2019 fireworks near me” and numerous options will pop up. Any city near a body of water, like a river, beach, lake or ocean, will have a safe designated area to do a fireworks shows.

Go Shopping Because Everything is On Sale

If you’re looking to make a big purchase, and have been wanting to buy a big screen TV, new mattress, or laptop, this is the weekend to do it. Even if you’re merely looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe, there are Memorial Day Weekend sales are happening everywhere. It’s also a great time to get a head start on graduation gifts or Father’s Day presents.

If going to the mall seems extraneous, check out all the new deals on Amazon, Zappos or your favorite store’s online website. Be sure to check for promo codes online for extra deals before purchasing.

Have a Picnic or Host a Barbecue

Memorial Day Weekend offers people the chance to spend quality time with their family, and if the weather is nice, eating outside together is a great way to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. Fire up the grill to make hot dogs, hamburgers, smoke some ribs, or char some vegetables.

Fruit is now in season, so you can make a great summer salad. To get the kids involved, use strawberries to make-your-own fresh frozen popsicles for dessert, or great creative decorating cakes or cookies with the red, white and blue motif.

Attend a Memorial Day Parade

While the most famous parade, National Memorial Parade takes place in Washington D.C., which will be live-streamed on You Tube and military.com, hundreds of other cities and states host their own, including New Hampshire, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and New York City.

Visit a Military Museum or Memorial

While Memorial Day Weekend is a federal holiday, military museums remain open. In honor of America’s fallen veterans, a great way to remember their sacrifice is to visit a memorial or museum, many of which will be offering free admission to veterans and active military member on Memorial Day, along with half-price admission to all guests.

There are hundreds of war museums located across the United States, notable ones include The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, the USS Midway Museum in Sand Diego, California The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana, and while it’s technically not a museum, the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, which is a historical site with 624 acres serving as scenic tribute to the 400,000 serviceman buried there.

