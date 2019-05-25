Memorial Day Weekend 2019 Events in NYC

Memorial Day 2019 is Monday, May 27; the three-day holiday weekend is considered to be the start of the summer season, so people across the country will be hoping to celebrate with outdoor activities. Many New Yorkers escape the city for the long weekend and head to one of the nearby beaches of the Hamptons or Jersey Shore, but if you aren’t spending Memorial Day near the ocean but are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday and extra time off from work, there are a handful of fun events in New York City for you to enjoy.

Whether you are looking for a daytime activity or something to do at night, booze cruises are a good way to feel like you’re somewhere far from the chaos of New York City streets without ever having to leave Manhattan. On Sunday night, there is a Yacht Party cruise departing from Hornblower Cruises & Events Pier 15, on which you can enjoy four levels on music and dancing as well as food and cocktails. You can find more information about the event, and other events like it, here.

Rooftop bars and restaurants are another surefire sign that summer has begun in New York City. Time Out created a 2019 list of their 27 best rooftop bars in NYC, which you can find here.

On Monday, the New York City boroughs will be hosting Memorial Day parades in honor of the service men and women who lost their lives serving the United States. At 11am, the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade will begin on 3rd Avenue and 78th Street. According to their website, “special guests include the Veterans Corps of Artillery, Hope for the Warriors and the 369th Experience,” and there will be a Memorial service immediately following the parade.

Since Memorial Day marks the end of Fleet Week in New York, there are free public ship tours all weekend at Pier 88 in Manhattan and Homeport Pier on Staten Island. There are also Navy band concerts, Coast Guard search and rescue demonstrations, 5k races, and more happening all weekend. MilitaryNews.com has a complete list of the New York events for Fleet Week here.

Of course, if you are looking for some indoor fun this weekend, the city’s art and history museums will be open with possibly shorter lines and smaller crowds, since many New Yorkers and travelers alike will choose to be out of the city for the holiday weekend (The New York Times recommends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “The Tale of Genji” exhibit). In addition, there are a number of movies in theaters across the city that you could go enjoy, and Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde, opened this weekend.