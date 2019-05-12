Top 10 Best Mom Quotes from Sons & Daughters for Mother’s Day 2019

It’s time to celebrate Mother’s Day 2019 and it’s a day to honor the women we love in our lives, our moms in particular. But, the day extends to grandmas, sisters, daughters, and anyone else who has kids … even if their children are “fur babies”. Whether we aim to make our moms smile, laugh out loud, or cry happy tears, sweet or funny words can make Mom feel special. Clever quotes and thoughtful messages are great to include in cards, on signs, in text messages, or even just on social media. With all that said, what are some of the best mom quotes to or from sons and daughters, to share on Mother’s Day? Read on for our rundown on our top picks for quotes, as well as the background behind each of them.

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. – Abraham Lincoln

President Abraham Lincoln was a man of many well-known or powerful quotes, that have been made famous today. He was often quoted about his family. In addition to the above quote, another statement he said about his own mother was, “I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. – Robert Browning

My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it. – Mark Twain

Author Mark Twain’s mother was Jane Lampton Clemens and Twain’s real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens. He was famous for works such as “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”. Twain died in 1910 and was buried in Elmira, New York’s Woodlawn Cemetery.

My mother is a walking miracle. – Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is very close with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and he has often brought her, on his arm, to red carpet events with him. Indenbirken reportedly named her son after the artist Leonardo da Vinci. DiCaprio also has a stepmother named Peggy, according to The Mirror. Though DiCaprio appears to be very loved by his family, he had a rough time growing up, as he admitted, “There used to be a major prostitution ring on my street corner, crime and violence everywhere. It really was like Taxi Driver in a lot of ways … I grew up very poor and I got to see the other side of the spectrum.”

I think in a lot of ways unconditional love is a myth. My mom’s the only reason I know it’s a real thing. – Conor Oberst

Conor Oberst is a musician, who is known for the band Bright Eyes, in addition to several of other bands. Currently, Oberst is a part of a band called Desaparecidos and he also does solo work.

The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. – Theodore Hesburgh

I got to grow up with a mother who taught me to believe in me. – Antonio Villaraigosa

Villaraigosa is a politician, who is most known as the former mayor of Los Angeles, California, serving office from 2005 to 2013. According to his website, he previously was campaigning to be the governor of California. In his campaign, he called his mission “My California Dream”.

My mom is definitely my rock. – Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys was previously a judge on The Voice, as singing is her true calling. This season, the coaches include Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and newcomer John Legend.

I was always at peace because of the way my mom treated me. – Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis is a former pro tennis player from Switzerland and her parents were also professional tennis players. Her mother, Melanie, once ranked tenth among competing women in Czechoslovakia.

My mom has always been my support system. She taught me to never give up and to keep pursuing my passions no matter what. – Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore started out as a singer in the entertainment industry and also appeared in various films like Princess Diaries and Because I Said So. Then, she landed one of the lead roles on the award-winning show This Is Us. According to People, Moore has said that her mother identifies as a lesbian and her two brothers are gay. She also said that she and her family members are very close.

Who’s a boy gonna talk to if not his mother? – Donald E. Westlake