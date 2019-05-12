Mother’s Day Without Mom: ‘I Miss You’ Messages for Moms In Heaven

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate the special women in our lives, but not everyone can spend the day with their mom. Some live far away, while others have passed away. Mother’s Day without Mom can be emotional and difficult for many. For those who want to pay tribute to their mother or express their grief and longing for their mother in words, read on for “I miss you” quotes dedicated to moms who have passed away.

“Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.” — Unknown

“You were my home, Mother. I had no home but you.” – Janet Finch

Dame Janet Valerie Finch is a British sociologist and an academic administrator. She has held many positions at Keele University and, according to the Nursing & Midwifery Council, she was a member of the Medical Research Council and Science and Technology Honors Committee, as of 2015.

“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.” — Unknown

“She still talks to me now, only now she talks to me in my dreams. And I can’t wait to go to sleep tonight because we have a lot to talk about. I love you.” – Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is starring on the TV show Beat Shazam with his daughter. And, recently, after years of speculation and rumors, Foxx’s romance with actress Katie Holmes appeared to be confirmed as they posed for photos together at the 2019 Met Gala.

“For every flower that I place on your grave, I think of all those things you did to make my life as beautiful and fragrant as a bed of flowers. I miss you.” – Anonymous

“I always miss my mom. Mother’s Day would be just one more day I’d feel her absence but for the relentless commercialization. Thanks to that, this day is even harder to deal with.” – M.J. Rose

On M.J. Rose’s professional website, The Washington Post was quoted as saying, “Rose is an unusually skillful storyteller. Her polished prose and intricate plot will grip even the most skeptical reader.”

“The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away.” — Unknown

“My mother’s death brought me to my knees. She was my hero, my role model, my very best friend. I spoke to her every single day of my life. I really tried hard when I grew up to make her proud of me.” – Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver is known as a journalist, the niece of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, and a former First Lady of California. Her four children include Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear.” — Unknown

“I miss you mom, in every seconds of my life, I miss you mom for the wisdom you taught me and the caring you never stop showing to me. I love you with all my heart. Mom I just want to appreciate you for the great role you played in my life and I miss you!” – IMissYouQuotes.org