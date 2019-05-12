Mother’s Day Poems & Quotes for Grandma 2019

It’s Mother’s Day 2019 and you may be spending the day with relatives, in addition to or other than your mom. Perhaps you’re hanging out with Grandma and you need some nice quotes or poems to include your Mother’s Day card for her. After all, grandmothers are moms too. Read on for some sweet messages for your Nana or Granny, whether they are here today, they are in heaven, or they live far away.

“A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories. She remembers all of your accomplishments and forgets all of your mistakes.” – Barbara Cage

Barbara Cage is an author, who writes inspirational quotes and sayings. This is a great quote that is very touching and perfect for the occasion.

“Grandmas hold our tiny hands for just a little while … but our hearts forever.” – Unknown

Mother’s Day is a day to dedicate to the mothers in your life, but to your aunts, grandmothers, daughters, sisters and other relatives as well. It is a celebration of and tribute to many generations.

“I know what it is like to be brought up with unconditional love. In my life, that came from my grandmother.” – Andre Leon Talley

Andre Leon Talley has been a prominent face at Fashion Weeks and events. Some may know him from years ago when he was on Tyra Banks’ show America’s Next Top Model. He would often step in for judging. He is also a former editor-at-large for Vogue magazine.

Grandma Is a Blessing by Susan Perry: Are there guardian angels? I believe so, For God gave me a beautiful lady, to help watch me grow.

According to Woman’s World, some have debated, over the years, whether or not grandmothers should be included in Mother’s Day. There is, after all, a grandparents day, which is less celebrated. But, grandmothers are mothers, so why shouldn’t they be included, right?

“I love celebrating Mother’s Day. Since I was a kid, it was a special day to tell my mother and grandmother how much I love them. Now that I’m a mom, it is a special day to spend with my children.” – Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand is known as an attorney and politician, who has served as a U.S. Senator for New York since 2009. She was actually the state’s second female U.S. Senator.

“Mother’s Day is a bittersweet day for many of us. We all have mothers, but some of us have lost them.” – Faith Salie

Faith Salie is known as a comedian and journalist. Some may recognize her from CBS Sunday Morning and she has also been a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!</em

Thank You via Wish a Friend: Thank you for those bedtime stories that would put me to sleep, Thank you for making me strong on days when I would feel so weak. Thank you Grandma for treating me like your own dear child, Thank you for giving me memories enough to last for a lifetime.

The official flower of Mother’s Day is actually the carnation. For those celebrating the day with mothers who are still alive, they can wear a red or pink carnation. A white carnation symbolizes moms who have passed away.

My favorite place to eat is my grandma’s kitchen. – Karlie Kloss

Kloss is a world-known model, who is also the most recent host of Project Runway. She is most known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete.” – Marcy DeMaree

According to Babyology, DeMaree is an author and the above quote is one of her most popular.